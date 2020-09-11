A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

The global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market size is expected to reach US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2030. According to a report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), between 2020 and 2030 the market will grow at an impressive CAGR of 31.3%.

Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are CV Sciences, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Canntrust, Tilray, Kazmira LLC, Connoils, and Elixinol among others.

Market Segmentation

The global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type Application Distribution Channel Region Hemp Oil

Marijuana Oil Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages Gummies Chewing Gums Chocolate bars Candies Beverages Dairy Products Bakery Products Snacks

Cosmetics

Others Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 05 – Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Pricing Analysis

The pricing of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market by product type is analyzed in this chapter. The prices of different product types of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil in every region is provided. Pricing break-up between different types of players involved in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market, price forecast till 2030 and factors affecting pricing of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil has also been provided.

Chapter 06 – Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030). This chapter provides details about the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market on the basis of type and application. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis for all segments. This chapter explains how the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 07 – Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Product Type

Based on product type, the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is classified into hemp oil and marijuana oil. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Application

Based on application, the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is classified into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics and others. The food and beverages industry is further distinguished into gummies, chewing gums, chocolate bars, candies, beverages, dairy products, bakery products and snacks. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 09 – Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is classified into Direct/B2B and Indirect/B2C. The B2C channel is further divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience store, online retail and others. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on distribution channel.

Chapter 10 – Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 11 – North America Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on application and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 –Europe Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market based on its end user in several countries such as EU4, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 –East Asia Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is expected to grow in major countries in the East Asia region such as China, Japan and South Korea, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 15 –South Asia Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is expected to grow in major countries in the South Asia region such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Rest of South Asia, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market in the Oceania region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, Australia, and New Zealand. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth of countries in the Oceania region.

Chapter 17 – Middle East and Africa Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as Turkey, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil report.