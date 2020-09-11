Next-generation sequencing is the process of sequencing DNA strands similar to the nucleotides in a DNA molecule. Next-generation sequencing is carried by massive parallelization. Next-generation sequencing reduces the requirements for the fragment-cloning method used in sequencing of the genomes by Sanger’s method. Due to high accuracy, precise results, and low cost, and with low sample, next-generation sequencing is preferred over the Sanger’s method. It is commonly used in oncology studies, biomarker discovery, agricultural and animal research, personalized medicine, and others. In addition, re-sequencing of targets, identification of binding sites of a transcriptional factor, and non-coding RNA expression profiling are other applications of next-generation sequencing.

Some of the players in global next-generation sequencing market are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences (Danaher Corporation) (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N. V. (Germany), Beijing Genomics Institute (China), PerkinElmer, Inc (U.S.), F. Hoffmann La Roche AG (Switzerland), Genomatix GmbH (Germany), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (U.K.), and Eurofins Scientific (U.S.) to name a few.

Next-generation sequencing market is driven by technological development in next-generation sequencing, increase in the various applications, decreasing the cost of sequencing, increase in gene mapping programs, increasing automation for pre-sequencing programs, and development of personalized medicine which are expected to fuel the next generation sequencing market. Moreover, rise in R&D activities by the market players and drug discovery applications are driving the demand for next-generation sequencing (NGS) market. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical and legal issues in the interpretation, storage and management of patient data, and high reliability on funding from the government might hamper the next generation sequencing market over the forecast period.

The next generation sequencing market segmented based on the product and service type, technology, application type, and end user

Based on the product and service type, the next-generation sequencing market segmented into the following:

Pre-sequencing products and services market

DNA fragmentation, size selection, A-tailing, and end repair

Library preparation and target enrichment

Quality control

Sequencing services market

Targeted sequencing/gene panels

RNA-Seq

De Novo sequencing

Exome sequencing

Chip-Seq

Whole-genome sequencing

Methyl-Seq

others

Next-generationn sequencing, data analysis, storage, and management (Bioinformatics) market

NGS data analysis software & workbenches

NGS data analysis services

NGS storage management and cloud computing solutions

Based on technology, the next-generation sequencing market segmented into the following:

Ion semiconductor sequencing

Sequencing by the synthesis (SBS)

Nanopore sequencing

Single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing

Based on application, the next-generation sequencing market segmented into the following:

Drug discovery

Diagnostics

Agriculture and animal research

Biomarker discovery

Precision medicine

Other applications

Based on the end-user, the next-generation sequencing market segmented into the following:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Centres

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

The global next-generation sequencing market is in growing stage, several local and international players are actively involved in the development and marketing of global next-generation sequencing market. Organizations are focusing on the introduction of low-cost sequencing devices in routine medical check-ups. For instance, Grail is focusing on the development of a next generation sequencing technology that allows detection of different types of cancer before the symptoms appear. This test is expected to reach the market by 2019. Furthermore, companies are also engaged in producing genomic data by making it available to research laboratories worldwide. Growing partnerships, collaborations, increasing adoption of NGS among research laboratories and academic institutes, and the launch of services and novel products by market players fuel the growth of global next generation sequencing market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in inclination of drug developers and scientists towards the next generation sequencing technology for the development of personalized medicine is a key driver for the demand of next generation sequencing platforms for gaining insights into the genetic organization.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Next Generation Sequencing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Next Generation Sequencing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Next Generation Sequencing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Next Generation Sequencing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next Generation Sequencing Market Size

2.2 Next Generation Sequencing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next Generation Sequencing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Next Generation Sequencing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next Generation Sequencing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next Generation Sequencing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Revenue by Product

4.3 Next Generation Sequencing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Next Generation Sequencing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

