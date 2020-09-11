Shingles is known as Herpes Zoster which causes a blistering painful rash on the skin which lasts from 2 to 4 weeks. But, for some people, the pain may last for months or years. This pain is called as (PHN) Post Herpetic Neuralgia, which is a common complication of shingles and it’s occurrence increases with age.

Some of the players in global shingles vaccine market:

Merck& Co., Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Cipla Inc. (India), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Increase in the prevalence and incidence of shingles disease around the world and increase in the global ageing population is expected to enhance the growth of shingles vaccine market across the globe. But, lack of awareness, high cost of the vaccination, unfavourable insurance coverage is major restraints of the global shingles vaccine market.

The Global Shingles Vaccine Market is classified on the basis of application, type, end user, and geographical regions.

Based on the type, global shingles vaccine market is segmented as:

Live Vaccines

Attenuated Vaccines

Based on the application, global shingles vaccine market is segmented as:

Herpes Zoster

Others

Based on the End User, global shingles vaccine market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinic

Others

There are safe and effective vaccines are available for prevention of shingles. In 2006, Merck & Co., Inc. licenced Zostavax for prevention of shingles which is intended for people above 50years of age. In 2016, GSK received FDA approval for its Shingrix, vaccine to prevent shingles which has 90% efficiency in people than zostavax. GSK filed regulatory approvals in Europe, Canada and Japan for Shingrix. Shingles vaccine market is a very high consolidated market with very few market players. It is experiencing a rapid growth due to the new products and it may gain swift in market growth due to the new entrants into the market during the forecast period.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Shingles Vaccine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Shingles Vaccine market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Shingles Vaccine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Shingles Vaccine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Shingles Vaccine industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

