Influenza is commonly known as “flu” or “seasonal flu” caused by influenza virus. The symptoms of influenza can be mild to severe ranging from fever to pneumonia. Influenza mainly affected by three type’s influenza virus, called type A, type B and type C. Influenza virus generally spread through the air by coughing and sneezing or touching contaminated surfaces by a virus. Influenza can be diagnosed by testing throat, sputum and nose. Numbers of rapid tests are available for detecting influenza virus. Influenza can be treated with antiviral drugs or prevented by administering influenza vaccine and several other fluid management methods. Influenza virus spreads around the world in yearly outbreaks that result in millions of severe illness and thousands of deaths across the world. WHO every year predicts few strains which are expected to circulate in following year, that allows pharmaceutical companies to develop influenza vaccine against these stains.

Some of the players in the influenza vaccines market include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc., Seqirus (CSL Limited), AstraZeneca, Sanofi Pasteur Inc., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Novavax, Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma., Protein Sciences Corporation to name a few.

Recommendation by WHO and U.S’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for yearly vaccination in high-risk group patients, cost of effectiveness of seasonal influenza vaccine in different age groups and settings expected to drive the market for influenza vaccine over the forecast period. Moreover reduced healthcare burden due to influenza vaccination expected to propel the market for influenza vaccine. For instance, in 2015-2016 influenza seasons, CDC estimates that influenza vaccination prevented approximately 5.1 million influenza illnesses, 2.5 million influenza-associated medical visits, and 71,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations. However, Influenza vaccine made in a year may not be effective in following year owing to evolving nature of influenza virus, in healthy individual influenza vaccine is modestly effective, sometimes new strain or overlooked strain become prevalent in that season, and product recalls which may hamper the uptake and growth influenza vaccine market.

Influenza Vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of vaccine type, strain type, formulation type, end user, and region

Based on vaccine type, Influenza Vaccines market segmented as follows:

Killed or Inactivated Vaccine

Live Vaccine

Based on strain type, Influenza Vaccines market segmented as follows:

Trivalent Influenza Vaccine

Quadrivaleant Influenza Vaccine

Based on formulation type, Influenza Vaccines market segmented as follows:

Injections

Nasal Sprays

Based on distribution channel, Influenza Vaccines market segmented as follows:

Government Immunization programmes

Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Hospitals

Clinics

Players in influenza vaccine market focusing on developing effective vaccine i.e.quadrivalent against influenza virus and eyeing on expanding geographic presence to increase the market revenue for influenza vaccine products. For Instance, in June 2016, Sanofi received a positive end of a procedure from the German which helps in getting market authorization for VaxigripTetra, a quadrivalent vaccine against influenza. Several leading players in influenza vaccine market shipping the vaccine to U.S. market to meet seasonal demand in the country. Securing government tenders has become essential for influenza vaccine manufacturers to gain larger market share and helps in sustaining the business. For instance, in 2015, Sinovac Biotech Ltd. received the tender award from Beijing government to supply seasonal influenza vaccine.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Influenza Vaccine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Influenza Vaccine market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Influenza Vaccine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Influenza Vaccine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Influenza Vaccine industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

