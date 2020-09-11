Hepatitis is the disease characterized by the inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis mainly occur due to the viral infections, heavy alcohol intake, consumption of hepatotoxic drugs, blood transfusions and autoimmune diseases among others. Hepatitis is classified as hepatitis A, B, C, D, E in which hepatitis A, B, C mostly occurs in humans. The symptoms associated with hepatitis include poor appetite, whites of eyes, discoloration of skin, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea among others. Hepatitis can be prevented by the administration of vaccines in newborn babies.

Some of the players in the global hepatitis treatment market include:

Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S), GlaxoSmithKline, plc., Merck and Co, Inc. (U.S), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Novira Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Increase in the incidence of different types of hepatitis infections, the rise in R&D activities for the development of newer drugs and vaccines, government initiations for the prevention of hepatitis, promising pipeline products for the hepatitis treatment are anticipated to fuel the hepatitis treatment market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in awareness about hepatitis treatment options among key stakeholders, increase in the consumption of alcohol, and high usage of hepatotoxic drugs and other toxins are expected to propel the hepatitis treatment market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory policies for the product approval, lack of vaccines for certain types hepatitis such as hepatitis C, and the high cost of the treatment are expected to hinder the growth of hepatitis treatment market over the forecast timeframe.

Hepatitis treatment market is segmented on the basis of disease type, drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region

Based on disease type, the market is segmented into the following:

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis D

Hepatitis E

Others

Based on the drug type, the market is segmented into the following:

Vaccines

Anti-Viral Drugs

Interferons

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Global hepatitis treatment market is driven by rising in the prevalence of various types of hepatitis infections. According to WHO in 2015, approximately 257 Mn hepatitis B, 71 Mn hepatitis C cases, and approximately 15 Mn hepatitis D cases observed around the globe. Majority of the local and international market players are actively seeking to develop newer drugs and vaccines for the treatment of hepatitis infection. Moreover, strong product pipeline for hepatitis treatment expected to upsurge the market revenue over the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, acquisitions and mergers, product approvals, and product launchings are the strategies adopted by the market players for dominating the hepatitis treatment market. For instance, in June 2016, FDA approved Epclusa manufactured by Gilead Sciences, Inc. used in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus infection. Moreover, in May 2018, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals filed investigational new drug application with FDA for Lambda (pegylated interferon lambda 1a) for the treatment of hepatitis D.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Hepatitis Treatment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Hepatitis Treatment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Hepatitis Treatment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Hepatitis Treatment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hepatitis Treatment Market Size

2.2 Hepatitis Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hepatitis Treatment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Hepatitis Treatment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hepatitis Treatment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hepatitis Treatment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Hepatitis Treatment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Hepatitis Treatment Revenue by Product

4.3 Hepatitis Treatment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hepatitis Treatment Breakdown Data by End User

