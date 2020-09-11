Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global surgical and respiratory masks market is estimated to account for over US$ 2,150.2 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period.

The global surgical and respiratory masks market is driven by surge in number of surgical procedures and frequent outbreak of epidemics. Increasing adoption of surgical masks in the general population due to health concerns of various respiratory diseases, and rising prevalence of contagious diseases such as influenza, tuberculosis and asthma have further augmented the demand for the respiratory and surgical mask market globally

Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on “Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/298

The new coronavirus has been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization as it continues to spread globally. Engineers and scientists are working hard to find different ways of developing high tech protective masks and adopting emergency measures to prevent against this highly infectious disease also known as COVID-19, which in turn boosting the global surgical and respiratory masks market.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by strict government regulations to maintain safety standards and several initiatives to promote the use of surgical mask. In the United States, the surgical mask must follow American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards which have three levels of protection from low risk of exposure to fluids to high risk of exposure to fluids. Similarly, in Europe, the surgical mask should be of European standard BS EN 14683, which has 3 levels of bacterial filtration efficiency of BFE1, BFE2, and Type R. These masks are intended to reduce the transmission of infective agents from staff to patients during surgical procedures and other medical settings.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/298

However, supply shortage of face mask due to its increasing usage by the medical professionals globally is expected to hinder the market during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global surgical masks market followed by Europe. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases coupled with increasing health concern among health professionals is anticipated to fuel the demand of the targeted market during forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the surgical and respiratory masks market include:

3M, Honeywell International Inc, Alpha Pro Tech, Cardinal Health., Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Ltd., Medline Industries Inc, Moldex-Metric., Berkshire Corporation and other prominent players

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/298

About Us

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.

Contact Us