Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Surface Disinfectant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global surface disinfectant market accounted for ~US$ 800 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~8.1% from 2020 to 2030.

The application of surface disinfectants has witnessed a significant rise in recent times. The growing use of these products to sanitize workspace, hospitals & other healthcare settings, as well as homes, can be attributed to the growth of the global surface disinfectant market. Other factors such as rising awareness regarding personal hygiene, as well as hygiene of the surroundings, increasing disposable incomes, presence of strict rules to conduct sanitization of public places, and growing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) among others, have played an equally pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, rising incidences of infectious diseases, (such as COVID-19) around the globe have triggered the need for surface disinfectants, to curb the spread of microbes in hospitals or other healthcare settings or public places.

One of the significant factors which have propelled the growth of the global surface disinfectant market in 2020 is the rapid spread of COVID-19 across majority of countries worldwide. To curb the spread of this disease, hospitals, quarantine facilities, public places, and even home settings are required to be frequently sanitized. The application of surface disinfectants has further become mandatory, owing to the mode of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for causing COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 spreads through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose of an infected person, thereby making it extraordinarily transmissible & dangerous. The disease so far has been one of the deadliest pandemics in human history, as it is known to infect approxiomately ~1.9 million to date. Ther growing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, is anticipated to significantly contribute to the adoption of surface disinfectant products for santization, which in turn is expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Strict govermnet regulations & protocols to curb the spread of infectious diseases is another factor that is responsible for the considerable growth of the global surface disinfectants market. Government bodies across the globe has made it mandatory for healthcare organizations as well as other public establishments to devote adequate resources to sanitation services. All these protocols & regulations are aimed to decrease any threat to public health and simultaneously curb the spread of infection in case of any disease outbreak. The application of surface disinfecting agents to sanitize these establishments is another factor that has played a crucial role in boosting the surface disinfectant market in recent times.

However, adverse outcomes that can arise due to the application of surface disinfectant products may hinder the growth of the global surface disinfectant market. Several chemical surface disinfectants available for commertial purpose, have few toxic properties. Hence, improper use of these disinfectants can not only cause harm to human population but also have hazardous outcomes on the environment.

North America registered the largest market share in the global surface disinfectant market in 2019, owing to factors such as high awareness among the population, presence of advanced healthcare & research facilities, high spending on public health systems, among others. Moreover, the existence of strict protocols & regulations to make sanitization of health & other infrastructures mandatory, has been another factor responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

The prominent players in the global surface disinfectant market are:

3M, Procter and Gamble (P&G), Medivators Inc. (Cantel Medical), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., The Clorox Company, Ecolab, Diversey, STERIS plc., Carroll Company, Metrex Research, LLC., among others.

