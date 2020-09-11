Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Bone Densitometer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global bone densitometer market is accounted for over US$ 240 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2030.

The increasing incidents of bone disorders, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis, and other associated fractures, are propelling growth of the bone densitometer market. Moreover, rising geriatric populations suffering from several age-related bone disorders are further contributing to market growth. On the other hand, the high costs associated with bone densitometers are hindering market growth.

The rising geriatric population is a major factor driving growth of the bone densitometer market. According to the World Health Organization, by 2050, the total world’s population falling in the age group, 60 years & older, is expected to be around 2 billion as compared to 900 million of 2015. Aging is associated with the loss of bone mass & density, which leads to several musculoskeletal issues such as osteoporosis, muscle weakness, and increased risk of osteoporotic fracture. Moreover, there are increased chances of osteoporotic fractures with progressing age. Osteoporotic fractures are associated with low Bone Mineral Density (BMD) and include clinical spine, forearm, hip, and shoulder fractures. The increasing incidents of such fractures will promote growth of the bone densitometer market. According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), hip fractures in the UK will rise from 91,500 cases in 2015 to 101,000 cases by 2020.

The loss of bone density is often experienced in women after menopause. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), some women can lose up to 20% of their bone density in 5 to 7 years after menopause. This loss of bone density is caused by the fall in estrogen levels. It has been estimated that out of 10 million Americans suffering from osteoporosis about eight million are women. Hence the increasing cases of osteoporosis in women are boosting growth of the bone densitometer market.

Despite a rise in populations suffering from bone disorders, the number of bone density tests remains limited. The high costs of bone densitometers limit their adoption in healthcare facilities. This, in turn, hinders the growth of the bone densitometer market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the bone densitometer market over the forecast period. Increasing incidents of osteoporosis and osteoporotic fractures will promote market growth in this region. It estimated that by 2050, approximately over 5 to 6 million osteoporotic hip fractures will occur globally, out of which about 50% are estimated to occur in Asia. Moreover, improving healthcare facilities in this region will also contribute considerably to market growth.

General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., DMS Imaging, Medonica Co. LTD, Ecolight S.p.A., Oscare Medical, CyberLogic, inc., NanjingKejin Industrial LLC., and Trivitron Healthcare, among others.

