The global electric hair clipper & trimmer market size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2018. Increasing focus on personal grooming is a main factor fueling the demand for hair clipper. Easy and convenient usage has triggered the demand for electric hair clipper & trimmer. These electric clippers have greater leverage over conventional razors in terms of safety as well as skin friendliness.

Introduction of innovative products with improved ergonomics is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Xiaomi MI launched beard trimmer in India. Key features of this product include stainless steel body, corded/cordless usage, improved battery, waterproof, and travel lock. This electric trimmer is especially designed for the Indian market.

Over the past few years, trend of growing beard, stubble, or goatees among the young men has increased significantly across the globe, which is driving the demand for electric trimmers. Growing spending on mens grooming products including gadgets like electric hair clippers, shampoo, soap, and perfumes is expected to have positive impact on the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, according to a report, Indian men spend around 14 minutes on hair grooming and 12 minutes on face.

Moreover, a survey from Multipower, a sports nutrition company, found that young male Britons ages 18 to 35 spend a pound more per week on grooming items than females. Furthermore, with growing mens grooming industry, e-retailer companies are entering into partnership with electric trimmer manufacturers, which is expected to fuel demand for hair clipper & trimmer over the forecast period.

For instance, in April 2019, Flipkart entered into a collaboration with mens grooming brand Beardo in order to launch the companys first ever grooming kit and electric trimmer in India. With this collaboration, Flipkart is expected to expand its portfolio in order to meet the needs of growing customer base and growing male grooming category.

Product Insights of Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market

Cordless electric clippers held a leading market share in 2018. These hair clipper & trimmer are battery operated, more handy, and accessible to carry around. Cordless hair clipper is the best for people who love to travel and like to carry their hair styling routine with them. Introduction of products with improved battery life is a main factor fueling demand for cordless hair clipper. For instance, in March 2016, Wahl introduced beard only trimmer to support growing facial hair trend. This electric trimmer is especially designed for trimming beard and is equipped with powerful lithium ion battery.

Corded electric trimmer is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 1.7% over the forecast period. Introduction of products with advanced features such as ergonomic shape, comfortable grip, and compact design is expected to fuel adoption of corded hair clipper in the upcoming years. Moreover, these corded electric trimmers are equipped with high quality guard comb and max power high torque motor for excellent performance. Introduction of products with improved blade design is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. For instance, in 2019, companies such as Philips and Xiaomi have introduced trimmers with self-sharpening blades in India.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment held a leading share of 87.3% in 2018. Electric hair clipper & trimmer are widely sold by offline stores such as Walmart and Amazon in North America. Rising presence of these retailers across the world will increase the products visibility and thus, in turn, is expected to drive the market for electric hair clipper & trimmers. For instance, in December 2018, Walmart expanded its footprint in China. The company is testing a smaller store in partnership with Chinese logistics company Dada-JD Daojia.

According to a study, more than 65% of consumers prefer buying in brick and mortar store over online store. Furthermore, more than 85% of consumers are more likely buy the product when helped by a knowledgeable salesman. Buying in brick and mortar store offers people to see the product before buying, avoid paying shipping costs, and talk to a sales representative. E-retailer giants such as Amazon are expanding its footprint in physical retail store in countries such as U.S., Canada, and U.K. is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

The online segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing product visibility at amazon.com, Flipkart, and snapdeal.com is a main factor driving the sales of electric hair clipper & trimmer through online channel. In addition, online portals provide 24*7 assistance, have a variety of products to choose from, and offer heavy discounts on branded products. Moreover, e-commerce retailers are expanding their presence in tier II and tier III cities and are focusing on improving delivery services. For instance, as of 2019, Amazon Retail India have presence in more than 100 cities and is planning to expand in 60 tier II and tier III cities by the end of 2020. Most of the prominent companies also have their own sites, which contributes to the segment growth.

Regional Insights of Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market

Asia Pacific held a leading market share in 2018. Increasing product visibility, coupled with growing trend of beard among millennials, is a main factor expected to boost the demand for the electric trimmer over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing spending on male grooming, especially in India is expected to promote sales of hair clipper in the upcoming years.

Middle East and Africa is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2025. Owing to growing youth population in Nigeria, the sale of hair care products such as electric trimmer has witnessed significant growth. Moreover, rising usage of internet, coupled with penetration of cable TV and celebrity endorsement, is having a positive impact on the consumers buying behavior.

Market Share Insights of Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. The market is identified by several strategic activities such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and product and technological innovations, attempted by key manufacturers of electric trimmers. For instance, in February 2017, Havells India entered the mens grooming industry with an aim to capture more than 20% share of the Indian Mens grooming industry by the end of 2019. Some of the prominent vendors in the market for electric hair clipper & trimmer are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Wahl; Spectrum Brands, Inc. (Remington); Procter & Gamble (Braun GmbH); Panasonic Corporation; Conair Corporation; Andis Company; VEGA; Sunbeam Products, Inc.; (Oster Professional); and Havells India Ltd.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global electric hair clipper & trimmer market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Corded

Cordless

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

