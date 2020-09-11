Global Medical Image Processing Software Market: Brief Overview

In the last few years, improved diagnosis has led to new developments in the technology of medical image processing and software employed in it. Furthermore, developments in medical imaging devices have augmented the need for feasible image processing, storage, and sharing solutions. At present, the medical imaging methods are particularly transfigured with the help of modern computer graphics. Medical image processing software delivers better-quality precision by early detection of life intimidating diseases such as macular degeneration and others. The medical field has witnessed an amplified use of the medical image processing software that enables enhanced visualization of imaging data.

Global Medical Image Processing Software Market: Prevalent Trends

The demand for medical image processing software is anticipated to intensify owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing demand for advanced healthcare. The medical image processing software market is chiefly driven by explosive increase in complexity and volume of imaging data. Moreover, mounting demand for imaging solutions with enhanced efficiency and reduced cost along with increasing adoption of eHealth infrastructure is anticipated to further boost the demand for the medical image processing software. The robust advancement in imaging technologies has alone led to the generation of huge amount of data. The expansion of cloud computing infrastructure for research, medical, and healthcare facilities is further anticipated to provide key opportunities for the growth of the medical image processing software market.

Currently, portable electronic tablets are progressively used in order to enhance consultation and reduce the time of waiting of patients. Medical image processing software in tablets help doctors to review images effortlessly on mobile devices. Recently, Mobisante developed a smartphone based on the ultrasonic imaging system. Moreover, Skin Analytics Ltd. introduced a software application that can enable people to track the structure and color of their moles. The cloud computing market for hospitals and research institutes is anticipated to grow as it provides better facility to process and store images. Thus, the key technological trends for medical image processing software are increasing use of portable tablets and cloud computing.

Global Medical Image Processing Software Market: Key Segments

In terms image type, the medical image processing market is classified into 2 dimensional, 3 dimensional, and 4 dimensional images. Several end users of medical image processing software market are diagnostic centers, research and development institutes, and hospitals. Based on modalities, medical imaging is categorized into fluoroscopy, mammography, nuclear medicine, magnetic resonance imaging, single photon emission tomography, positron emission tomography, computed tomography, ultrasound, and x-ray.

Global Medical Image Processing Software Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America accounted for the leading share in the medical image processing software market closely followed by Europe. Countries such as India, China, Japan and South Korea are anticipated to contribute positively towards the growth of the medical image processing software market.

Global Medical Image Processing Software Market: Vendor Landscape

The key players of the market are Elekta AB, Claron Technology Inc., GE Healthcare, Esaote S.P.A., Riverain Technologies, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, MIM Software Inc, Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Brain Innovation B.V., and Amirsys Inc among others. With increasing competition, players are focusing on positioning themselves strongly by addressing the diversified needs of customers through effective and robust medical imaging software.