The U.S. prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market size was valued at USD 172.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.7%during the forecast period. Rising incidence of prostate cancer is expected to impel the demand for early and accurate diagnosis of the disease. For instance, according to GLOBOCAN, in 2018, 212,783 new cases of prostate cancer and 28,705 deaths were reported in U.S.

Several key market players manufacture new diagnostic agents to improve diagnosis and to provide accurate imaging approach for the patients. For instance, in May 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Blue Earth Diagnostics Axumin-an injection of a radioactive diagnostic agent, used for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging of prostate cancer.

Rising research activities for the development of novel imaging agents to improve prostate cancer detection is one of the key factors driving growth of nuclear medicine diagnostics. Several studies are being conducted by researchers to introduce new diagnostic agents for PET with higher efficiency as compared to the existing agents.

For instance, in March 2018, a study in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine, demonstrated a novel PET agent named Copper-64 Chloride (64CuCl2) to detect prostate cancer. This new imaging agent exhibited a higher detection rate when compared with Fluorine-18-Choline (18F-choline).

Adoption of PET as a diagnostic tool is significantly increasing, as it offers higher accuracy as compared to other diagnostic techniques. Accuracy in diagnosis has a direct impact on decision-making and treatment monitoring processes. Increasing demand for these diagnostic procedures is expected to fuel the growth of the U.S. prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Presence of reimbursement policies is expected to further fuel the growth of nuclear medicine diagnostics. Several programs such as Medicaid, Medicare, and the Health Insurance programs in U.S. are expected to create growth opportunities for the market players. For instance, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) covers PET services through National Coverage Determination (NCD) which includes tracers necessary for the diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Type Insights of U.S. Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market

The market is segmented into Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) and Positron Emission Tomography. Currently, SPECT and PET techniques are widely used in radiopharmaceutical diagnostic procedures. Affordability, ease of handling, compatible half-life of radioisotopes, and wide range of applications are the prime factors driving the diagnostic nuclear medicine market.

PET led the market in 2018 owing to superior image quality and higher reimbursement for its procedures as compared to the traditional SPECT nuclear medicine diagnostic procedures.Radioisotopes used with PET prostate cancer diagnosis are Gallium-68, Fluorine-18, zirconium-89, copper-64, and Carbon-11. The U.S. FDA has approved F-18 FDG, Fluciclovine F 18, 18F-NaF, and C-11 for PET imaging for prostate cancer diagnosis, whereas other PET tracers are still under clinical trials.

SPECT is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the low cost of scans and ability to use easily obtained radioisotopes with a longer life as compared with PET. Furthermore, an increase in clinical studies on SPECT radiopharmaceuticals to enable early diagnosis of prostate cancer is anticipated to impel growth of the U.S. market. For instance, Indium-111-labelled capromab pendetide was the first anti-PSMA tracer that was found to be useful for SPECT imaging.

PET

Product Insights of U.S. Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market

PET diagnostics market is further segmented by products into GA 68 PSMA, Fluorine-18, and Carbon-11. GA 68 PSMA is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period, owing to higher sensitivity and accuracy. Prostate-specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) expression is found to be 100-1,000 times more in prostate cancer and the number increases with advancing tumor stage in prostate cancer.

New agents targeting PSMA are under clinical trials and are expected to be launched over the forecast period. Two different PSMA-PET imaging agents; 68Ga-PSMA-11 and 18F-DCFPyL have been undergoing tests in Phase III of clinical trials.

New technologies are developed by integrating PET with MRI and CT and radioisotopes are being studied that are compatible with such integrated technology. For instance, 68Ga-RM2 used with PET/MRI is in Phase II clinical trials for diagnosis of prostate cancer to determine that 68Ga-RM2 PET/MRI is able to detect small tumors than the conventional MRI or CT scan.

Fluorine-18 led the market in 2018, owing to its efficient bio-distribution and relatively low urinary excretion. Fluorine-18 flucicovine, and Fludeoxyglucose F 18 (F-18 FDG), are approved radioisotopes whereas, F 18 sodium fluoride (18F-NaF) and 18F-Choline are the PET tracers widely studied due to their potential ability to detect tumors including prostate cancer.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market

Key market players are Blue Earth Diagnostics, Inc.; PETNET Solutions, Inc.; Cardinal Health; Lantheus Medical Imaging; Jubilant Pharma Ltd. (Triad Isotopes, Inc.); NCM-USA LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Telix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; ImaginAb, Inc.; Theragnostics Ltd.; Novartis AG; Alliance Medical Group; and others.

These players execute various strategies such as business expansion, product developments, and collaborative development among others to sustain their significant market share. For instance, in February 2018, Cancer Targeted Technology Company gave license of CTT1057 to Advanced Accelerator Applications to continue with the development and commercialization of the product.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segment from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market report on the basis of type and product:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

SPECT

PET

PET Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

F-18

C-11

Ga 68 PSMA

