Clock buffer is an integrated circuit that is used to produce periodic signals for gap generation in the electronic devices. The factors such as increasing demand for high-level data synchronization with the advancement of binary data processors, optimum delays of clock buffer, proficient drive strength are the major factor driving the growth of the clock buffer market. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of electronic devices such as PCs, laptops, smart wearables, smartphones, and robots which requires the need for integration of clock buffers for interfacing within the device. Thus, the rising demand for the clock buffer that propels the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Clock Buffer market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Clock Buffer market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

List of the Top Key Players of Clock Buffer Market:

1. Analog Devices, Inc.

2. Asahi Kasei Corporation

3. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

4. Diodes Incorporated

5. Microchip Technology Inc.

6. NXP Semiconductors

7. ON Semiconductor

8. Renesas Electronics Corporation

9. Silicon Laboratories

10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

The computer system runs on binary codes that need proper bit transformation, the advancement of clock buffer provides efficiency in bit rate transformation, along with high drive strength which makes the communication within the digital devices synchronized. Additionally, the advancement of electronic devices and a rapid shift toward digitization has fueled the growth of the clock buffer market globally. Further, the wide range of use of clock buffers in various applications such as wired & wireless communication, optical communication, digital circuits, and many others across various industrial verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, aerospace & defense, medical & healthcare, and other are expected to boom the growth of the clock buffer market.

