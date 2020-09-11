Introduction

Ergonomic keyboards are designed to incorporate ergonomic considerations such as unique angled design, key sensitivity, and wrist support – allowing the wrists and hands to rest and move more naturally while operating keyboards. Despite the fact that ergonomic keyboards do not necessarily eliminate complex cases of repetitive stress injuries (RSIs) and carpal tunnel syndrome, they do however offer some degree of relief to people with moderate levels of such problems. Ergonomic keyboards are being adopted at a brisk pace by several industries such as IT, oil & gas, energy, and communications. Rising awareness about RSIs and carpal tunnel syndrome is expected to encourage further adoption of ergonomic keyboards leading to substantial market growth during the forecast period.

Report Synopsis

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the global Wireless Computer Keyboard Market between 2015 and 2025. The report defines 2014 as the base year and provides data for the following 12 months. In terms of value, the Wireless Computer Keyboard market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of ergonomic keyboards to identify factors driving the popularity of these keyboards across different verticals. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends of regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the Wireless Computer Keyboard market during the forecast period. Additionally, the report comprises segments such as end-user preference analysis, cases of RSIs, and overview of different keyboard layouts to provide a clear picture of the market. A detailed analysis of the value chain and Porter’s five forces analysis further empowers clients to formulate strategies for every stage of their business.

Rising demand for comfortable devices at workplaces is advancing the adoption of ergonomic keyboards, which have become quite popular among employees who perform significant amounts typing. Additionally, leading players operating in the industry are marketing products through multiple distribution channels to increase sales across the globe. This ensures wider and easier consumer access to ergonomic products and boosts market growth.

This report provides FMI’s analysis on key trends, drivers, and restraints influencing the global Wireless Computer Keyboard market. The weighted average model is leveraged to identify the impact of key growth drivers and restraints across various geographies in order to help clients frame accurate business strategies.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into basic keyboards and ergonomic keyboards. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size. The ergonomic keyboard market is further categorised on the basis of type (vertical, compact, adjustable, split, and others), switching mechanism (membrane based and mechanical), size (standard, laptop, thumb-size, and numeric keyboards), and applications (corporate, personal, and gaming). The report provides a detailed analysis for each segment in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and market volume (thousand units) for the Wireless Computer Keyboard market across the globe. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan, and Middle East & Africa. In addition to this, a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity, and BPS analysis has also been presented.

Given the ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only forecast the market on the basis of CAGR, but also analyses the impact of key parameters in each year of the forecast period. This helps client to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the market during the forecast period. Also, a significant feature of this report is the analysis of all vital segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of revenue opportunity in the market.

In the final section of the report, Wireless Computer Keyboard market competitive landscape is included in order to present the client with a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, product portfolios, and key differentiators. This section is important for gleaning insights about the participants in the market’s ecosystem. Additionally, it enables identification and evaluation of key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and successes in the marketplace. The report provides comprehensive profiles of the providers to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments. Key competitors covered in this report include Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International SA, Kinesis Corporation, Gold Touch Enterprises Inc., Adesso Inc., Fellowes Inc., Posturite Ltd., Datadesk Technologies, Fentek Industries, Inc., and Shenzhen V4 Electronics Co. Ltd.

Research Methodology

In order to evaluate the market size, revenue generated by Wireless Computer Keyboard manufacturers has been taken into consideration. Average selling price for each product, across each region was taken into account for estimating market revenue across respective regions. Moreover, market estimates have been analysed keeping in mind different factors including technology, environment, economic, legal, and social. In order to provide correct market forecast statistics, the current market was sized as it forms the basis of Wireless Computer Keyboard market during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of data including secondary research, primary research, and data from paid databases. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Secondary research includes key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents, recent trade journals, technical writing, internet sources, trade associations, agencies, and statistical data from government websites. This collated data from primary and secondary data sources is then analysed by the in-house research panel using market research statistical tools.

Key Segments Covered

By Type Basic Keyboard Ergonomic Keyboard Vertical Keyboard Compact keyboard Adjustable keyboard Split Keyboard Others

By Switch Keyboard (Ergonomic Keyboard) Membrane Keyboard Dome-Switch Keyboard Scissor-Switch Keyboard Capacitive Keyboard Mechanical Switch Keyboard

By Size (Ergonomic Keyboard) Standard Size Keyboard Laptop Size Keyboard Thumb size keyboard Numeric Keyboard

By Application (Ergonomic Keyboard) Corporate Personal Gaming



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



