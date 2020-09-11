Aquafeeds are compounded meals prepared for aquatic animals by mixing various raw materials and additives. These blends are prepared according to specific requisite of the species and age of the animal. Aquafeed has become crucial to aquaculture industry due to its nutritional, immune resistant, and growth promoting properties. High quality aquafeed is exponentially more beneficial to fish, mollusks, crustaceans & other aquatic animals than farm-made feed due to their balanced and need specific composition.

The world aquafeed market was evaluated at $64.9 billion in 2015 and is estimated to garner $156 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period 2016-2022. Increasing global seafood consumption and growing consumer awareness on quality of seafood products are boosting the aquafeed market growth. Furthermore, rising per capita income, especially from developing nations, is expected to maintain the growth of aquaculture and aquafeed industry. In the long term Increasing raw material costs may restrict the market growth as majority of high quality feed is prepared by fish meal and fish oil.

Some of the key players of Aquafeed Market:

AllerAqua A/S, Cargill, Inc., Beneo GmbH, Biomar A/S, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Alltech Inc., Biomin GmbH, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Nutreco N.V. and Coppens International B.V.

