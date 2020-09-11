Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in a vehicle is used for controlling the internal temperature of the vehicle cabin. It includes three subsystems, namely, heating, cooling, and air conditioning, that work together to provide purified air to the vehicle cabin, ensuring thermal comfort to drivers and passengers. It controls the air temperature, inspects the moisture content in the air, and eliminates excessive humidity from the circulating air. Well-established companies, such as Audi, Mercedes, and BMW, focus on customized and consumer-friendly HVAC systems. For instance, the BMW 6 Series supports automatic air conditioning, including air distribution for driver and passengers, fogging sensor, and automatic climate control system.

The market growth is driven by automatic climate control feature, increasing demand for thermal systems, rising safety concerns, and adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants. On the other hand, the use of polluting refrigerants is expected to hinder the adoption of this system. Use of environment-saving refrigerants and adoption of geothermal pumps are anticipated to foster the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Automotive HVAC System Market:

Sensata Technologies Inc., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, Keihin Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Valeo, Japan Climate Systems Corporation and MAHLE GmbH.

