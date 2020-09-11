Permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) are AC synchronous motors that receive field excitation by permanent magnets. These motors have sinusoidal back-EMF and are similar to brushless DC (BLDC) motors. PMSMs provide durability as well as electric stability and ensure reliable performance.

Major factors influencing the market growth are rising need and demand for energy-efficient low power-consuming motors, growing demand of PMSMs in industrial and agricultural sectors, and increasing awareness towards the use of green vehicles. Furthermore, increasing emphasis on the maintenance and use of standard motors is likely to create opportunities for market growth in the future.

The market is segmented based on voltage range, application, and geography. Based on the voltage range, it includes above 60V, 41V-60V, 31V-40V, 21V-30V, 10V-20V, and 9V and below. The applications assessed in the report include automation, consumer electronics, residential & commercial, automotive & transportation, lab equipment, medical, and military/aerospace. Geographically, the PMSM market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2015; however, LAMEA is likely to witness highest growth during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for these motors.

Some of the key players of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market:

DRS Technologies, Emerson, General Electric, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Toshiba Corp.

The Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

