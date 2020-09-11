Construction chemicals are specialty products that are used in buildings to increase their durability, and to provide added fortification from environmental hazards. Chemical products such as concrete admixtures similarly help in minimizing the quantities of cement and water generally required during the construction. Utilization of construction chemicals is higher in residential and infrastructure segment, in comparison with industrial and repair.

Rising global construction industry, increasing urbanization, and growing conformity with latest manufacturing standards are driving the construction chemicals market growth. However, the changing regulatory environment and low consumer awareness inhibit the market growth owing to the price sensitive nature of this market. Moreover, the emerging economies are expected to lead the construction chemical market during 2016-2022. In addition, growing awareness regarding energy conservation and sustainability is expected to benefit the construction chemical industry.

The world construction chemical market, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period to reach $40,154 million by 2022 from 2015 value of $27,162 million

Some of the key players of Construction Chemicals Market:

BASF SE,Ashland Inc.,Fosroc International Limited,Arkema SA,Mapie S.p.A,Pidilite Industries,Sika AG,The Dow Chemical Company and,RPM International Inc.,W.R. Grace & Company.

The Global Construction Chemicals Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

