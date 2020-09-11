Medical implants are permanent devices such as pacemakers or temporary devices such as fracture plates which are removed once their function is completed. These implants are made up of bone, tissue, skin, ceramics, metals, plastics, and other natural materials. The world medical implants market is estimated to reach $116,300 million by 2022. The growth in the medical implants market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly ageing population. Moreover, increased awareness and technological advancements in medical implants are further supporting the growth of the market. However, high implantation cost and lack of expertise are some of the factors restraining the growth of the medical implants market.

The world medical implants market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into four major classes, namely, pacing devices, stents, structural cardiac implants, neurostimulators, spinal implants, ophthalmic implants, orthopedic implants, dental implants, breast implants, and facial implants. The orthopedic implants market was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015, due to the stressful hyperactive lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, growing number of aging population and advancement in medical technologies.

Medtronic plc, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Stryker Incorporated, Smith and Nephew plc, Straumann Holding AG., Globus Medical, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., NuVasive, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Conmed Corporation.

