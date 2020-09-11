Seed treatment involves the application of biological, physical, and chemical agents on seed before planting for crop protection. It helps to control soil and seed-borne infections and diseases. In addition, it also improves the yield of crops, reduces germination time, and enhances overall productivity. Seed treatment has emerged as a cost-effective crop protection solution in comparison to conventional spraying as it is more efficient, less costly and less labor intensive.

In seed treatment, only planting seeds are coated with treating agent; therefore, low amount of active ingredients are required for protection against a variety of fungal diseases and insect pests. Increasing prices of genetically modified (GM) seed have fostered the need for crop protection in order to reduce risk on investment.

Furthermore, increased food requirement due to rapidly growing global population has fueled the market growth as preferred preventive measure for crop and ultimately food protection. The world seed treatment market is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2015 to 2021. However, stringent government are the major restraining factor of the market growth.

BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience, Syngenta AG, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Chemtura Corporation, Monsanto, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Limited, Valent USA Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical Company.

