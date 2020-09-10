Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cancer Registry Software market.

The global cancer registry software market size was estimated at USD 47.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cancer and growing number of accountable care organizations are among factors driving market growth. According to WHO, cancer accounted for around 9.6 million deaths globally and around 17 million new cases were diagnosed in 2018.

The cancer registry software helps automate data collection for national and state registries, which further helps track effectiveness of different treatment approaches. Moreover, the data collected by the state registries helps understand and address the disease in a better way. The collected data is pivotal to target risk factors such as tobacco use, sun exposure, or some environmental factors including chemical & radiation exposure. This information is also necessary for identifying locations where screening and treatment options should be tracked and improved. Moreover, registry data is useful for research institutes to estimate the efficiency of cancer control, treatment, & prevention program.

The adoption of cancer registry software is anticipated to increase in the near future owing to various advantages such as efficient workflow management, ease of use, automated case registries, eUpdates, and effective follow up. It helps in connecting remote patients, thereby widening the scope for epidemiological research.

As per NIH, cancer is a national burden and is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. Cancer costs an estimated USD 107 billion in healthcare expenditures and lost productivity from illness & death every year. Rising adoption of EHR and patient engagement solutions is further anticipated to boost the demand for cancer registry software.

Cancer registry in hospitals can help clinicians evaluate therapy results and plan treatment accordingly. Developed and developing countries are working toward implementing the software in all hospitals in order to track the disease and provide a framework for assessing and controlling the impact. However, data security-related issues, privacy policies, and low awareness may restrain growth in the near future.

Software Insights

On the basis of software, the market is segmented into standalone and integrated software. The standalone segment held the largest revenue share as of 2018 owing to its advanced features and easy-to-use tools. Moreover, it allows processing of registry data and multiple system usage, which is further boosting the market. The automatic upgrade feature of standalone software helps reduce IT overhead cost. CANREG 5 is standalone software launched by WHO, which is an open source with features such as automated system backup and data restoration.

Integrated software is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing need for integrating software with regional oncology network. This will help track affected geographic locations and evaluate clinical intervention. It will further help gain information on disease burden and effectiveness of treatment programs. Moreover, integration with screening archives is also necessary to identify screen-detected cancers and improve evaluation techniques. These factors are expected to propel the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Deployment Model Insights

On-premise segment held the largest share of deployment model market as of 2018. Increase in adoption of on-premise solutions by hospitals & research institutes due to their various benefits such as lower risk of external attacks and high data security against breach are boosting the revenue. These solutions are also helpful for heavy data file transfers and system upgrade. Research institutes mostly use on-premise models due to the confidentiality of their data and advanced features associated with these models.

Cloud-based segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to reduced installment charges and IT overhead cost. Cloud-based software mostly provides platform-as-a-service solution. Major advantages of cloud-based system include real-time data analysis and integration in accordance with standard guidelines. Companies are working toward increasing data safety of this model, which is expected to propel market growth in the near future.

Component Insights of Global Cancer Registry Software Market

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into commercial and public. The commercial segment held the largest revenue share as of 2018 owing to its advantage of data safety as compared to the public database. Commercial database is mostly in compliance with government standards and coding. The data is also highly structured and easy to track. Commercial systems allow data exchange among government research organizations such as CDC and central cancer registries.

Public database market is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increasing cancer research programs. This database is used for specific research tasks or projects. Increasing number of research institutes in developed countries due to growing disease burden is further propelling growth. Registry Plus is a public database registry launched by CDC for collecting and processing cancer registry data for any specific project.

End-use Insights

Government & third party held the largest revenue share of end-use segment as of 2018. Increasing implementation of this software by governments of both developed and developing countries to reduce cancer burden is fueling growth of the market. Governments can easily track the most affected areas using this registry and can take preventive measures. Moreover, increasing government funding in hospitals for implementation of software is boosting segment revenue.

Research institutes segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period due to increasing research initiatives being undertaken by government & private organizations to address the increasing incidence of cancer. These institutes use software to track patients for clinical trials and check the efficacy of treatment programs. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, & medical devices companies segment is also expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing R&D by these companies for better treatment outcomes.

Regional Insights of Global Cancer Registry Software Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the cancer registry software market in 2018 owing to presence of developed infrastructure. Increasing incidence of cancer in this region due to tobacco smoking and lack of physical activity, among others, is propelling market growth. According to National Cancer Institute (NCI), there were 1,735,350 new cases of cancer reported in the U.S. as of 2018. Moreover, presence of key industry players, increasing investments in healthcare IT, and high adoption of this software are among factors further fueling growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increasing government initiatives being undertaken in this region. The Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare in Japan has undertaken initiatives to improve the existing healthcare infrastructure. China has also launched its 12th Five-year Plan to upgrade Regional Healthcare Information Networks (RHINs) for rural citizens of the country. Moreover, the shift of pharmaceutical companies to low-cost manufacturing countries such as China and India is further propelling growth of Asia Pacific market. However, weak infrastructure, low quality, and insufficient coverage are some of the major factors, which may limit growth in the near future.

Cancer Registry Software Market Share Insights

The market is consolidated in nature with presence of limited number of players. Some of the key players are Elekta, C/NET Solutions, Electronic Registry Systems, Inc., Onco, Inc., McKesson Corporation, and Rocky Mountain.

These players adopt strategies, such as launch of new products, technological advancements, and M&A, to gain a higher share of the market. For instance, in November 2018, Onco, Inc. upgraded Oncolog Version 4.4.0., with new AJCC 8th, NAACCR 18, SEER, CoC and STORE requirements to increase its revenue. In April 2018, Elekta invested in PalabraApps LLC.in order to improve its MOSAIQ Oncology Information System software.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Global Cancer Registry Software Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global cancer registry software market report on the basis of product, delivery mode, component, end use, and region:

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Standalone

Integrated

Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Commercial

Public

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Government & third party

Private payers

Hospital & medical practice

Pharma biotech & medical device companies

Research institutes

