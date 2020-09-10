Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Retinal Disorder Treatment market.

The global retinal disorder treatment market size was valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Market growth can be primarily attributed to increased funding by regulatory bodies for conducting research on ocular disorders.

Growing incidence of retinal disorders around the globe and need for effective and affordable treatment options for the same has also driven the market. The National Eye Institute estimates that by 2030 and 2050, around 10 and 14 million people respectively will suffer from diabetic retinopathy in America. The NCBI estimates that by 2040, individuals with early and late AMD will range between 14.9-21.5 million and 3.9-4.8 million respectively in Europe. Increasing geriatric population is also anticipated to be a major factor governing the overall market. According to data published in the World Population Prospects: 2019 Revision, around 1 in 11 and 1 in 4 people living in North America and Europe, respectively, will be aged 65 years and above by 2050.

Presence of strong pipeline products is expected to be one of the major factors driving the market for retinal disorder treatment over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Graybug Vision, Inc. initiated a phase 1/ 2 trial of GB-102 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This product is a novel intravitreal injectable depot formulation of sunitinib malate. Commercialization of novel products is also anticipated to contribute to market growth. For instance, in May 2019, REGENERON received FDA approval for Eylea (aflibercept) injection to treat all stages of diabetic retinopathy, thus reducing the risk of blindness among patients. Approvals such as these are sure to give the market a significant boost.

Technological advancements and rising strategic collaborations are some of the other factors anticipated to propel the market for retinal disorder treatment. For instance, in October 2018, Ophthotech Corporation (IVERIC bio) entered into an agreement with the University of Florida Research Foundation and University of Pennsylvania to develop and commercialize an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy product for the treatment of Best Vitelliform Macular Dystrophy (BVMD).

Type Insights of Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

Based on type of retinal disorder, the market has been classified into macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and others. Macular degeneration is further segmented into dry macular degeneration and wet macular degeneration.

In 2018, macular degeneration dominated the market and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. New product launches for the treatment of macular degeneration is considered to be one of the major factors driving segment growth. In addition, increasing awareness of this form of retinal disorder is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated announced the availability of a new educational online resource, SightMatters.com, for people with age-related macular degeneration. According to estimates by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, by 2020, around 196 million people will be affected by AMD globally.

Dosage Form Insights

Based on dosage form, the retinal disorder treatment market is segmented into gels, eye solutions, capsules and tablets, eye drops, and ointments. Eye solution emerged as the largest dosage form segment in 2018. Presence of various eye injections such as Lucentis and EYLEA for treatment of retinal disorders is expected to drive segment growth. The eye drops segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period. Cost effectiveness and rising initiatives to develop novel eye drops to treat AMD are some of the key factors responsible for its growth. For instance, PanOptica is developing PAN-90806, a novel topically applied eye drop for the treatment of wet AMD and is currently under phase 2/3 clinical trials.

Distribution Channel Insights

Based on distribution channel, the overall market for retinal disorder treatment has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacy held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to retain its lead over the course of the forecast period. Hospitals provide quality treatment and care to a large number of patients. Apart from this, improving healthcare plans and reimbursement policies are driving this segment. The segment is also fueled by growing investments in healthcare infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped economies.

Online pharmacy is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Increasing awareness among patients of retinal disorders about the benefits of online pharmacies such as lower prices, convenience, and expert advice and guidance is considered to be a major growth driving factor. According to a survey conducted by Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies Global in 2017, 33.0% of survey participants purchased prescription medicines from an online pharmacy in the U.S.

Regional Insights of Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

North America held the largest share in 2018 owing to presence of key players in the region, such as Bausch & Lomb, Inc.; Novartis AG; and ALLERGAN PLC. Increasing prevalence of retinal disorders is also expected to fuel regional growth. According to data published on WebMD in 2019, 25% of the overall population in the U.S. and more than 10% of the countrys population aged 65-74 years is suffering from AMD. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, exhibit a CAGR of 9.5%. This can be attributed to high unmet clinical needs, availability of effective treatment methods, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about early diagnosis in emerging countries.

Market Share Insights of Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

Some of the key players in this market are Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; REGENERON; Graybug Vision, Inc.; Shire (Takeda Pharmaceuticals); Bayer AG; Genentech, Inc.; Acucela Inc.; and Pfizer Inc. Increasing research and development, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the common strategies adopted by leading players in the market for retinal disorder treatment. For instance, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is developing DE-122 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and is currently under Phase 2A clinical trial in the U. S.

