Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cell Sorting market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cell Sorting Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cell Sorting market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Cell Sorting Market Size, Share & Trends, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Cell Sorting Market

The global cell sorting market size was valued at USD 405.47 million in 2018 and is expected to witness lucrative CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Growing research in cell sorting technologies, technological advancements in cell sorters, and rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to drive growth.

Growing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies has led to significant growth of the market. Initiatives in developing novel therapeutics are expected to increase research activities through cell sorting. Increasing disease prevalence and geriatric population are also some of the significant factors fostering growth of pharma and biotech companies.

Flow cytometry-based sorting has been widely used by researchers in biology laboratories for cell isolation. Significant technological advancements have been observed in this field. In the journal Cell, in August 2018, researchers announced the development of Image-Activated Cell Sorting (IACS). This instrument integrates microfluidic, optical, computational, electrical, and mechanical technologies for sorting cells on the basis of their global phenotypic profiles and morphological & spatial properties, using an image-driven approach. The technique helps view cell pictures in 2D by stacking the 1D spatial profiles after demodulating the detected transmission and fluorescence signals.

Cell sorting using microfluidic technology is growing significantly due to its convenient and fast application as well as lower costs as compared to other techniques such as FACS and MACS. Due to the non-magnetic cell sorting technology, instruments with microfluidic technology speed up the process, sorting billions of cells per second.

Growing prevalence of HIV and cancer is also driving the market. Flow cytometry-based assay help quantify and characterize infected cells in HIV patients. Over the years, cell sorting was combined with molecular biological techniques and proteomics for characterizing metastatic & primary cancer cell populations and single tumor cells.

Product Insights of Cell Sorting Market

The market is segmented into cell sorters, services, and reagents & consumables. Cell sorters dominated the market in 2018, owing to their advanced technology. Introduction of novel instruments has eased the sorting procedure and led to faster results. These machines are very expensive, costing around USD 150,000, which can be attributed to the segments high share.

Reagents and consumables also held a significant share in 2018 owing to wide applications of these products. With increasing applications of sorting technologies, cell labeling reagents have become widely available in the market. Services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of academic institutes conducting cell-based research.

Technology Insights of Cell Sorting Market

On the basis of technology, Fluorescence-based Droplet Cell Sorting (FACS) segment generated the highest revenue in 2018, as it is a highly accurate and precise sorting method. However, the machines based on this technology is very expensive and require skilled professionals to operate. This factor can hinder growth of this technology when compared to magnetic-activated cell sorting.

Microfluidics segment is expected to show lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to its faster output. It enables 99% cell purity and cell output of 48,000/s. Introduction of novel products in this field is also a generating high demand for this technology. In addition, microfluidic-based instruments are less expensive as compared to FACS, which is further driving segment growth.

Application Insights of Cell Sorting Market

Among the application segment, research applications held the largest market share in 2018. This can be attributed to the growing cellular analysis in the field of cancer, stem cells, drug discovery, protein engineering, and cell engineering. Flow cytometry-based sorting plays a significant role in the development of therapeutic products due to its ability to analyze heterogeneous cell populations.

Clinical applications are anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of diseases, such as HIV and cancer. According to researchers, a novel product based on microfluidic technique facilitates separation of circulating tumor cells from the peripheral blood of patients suffering from cancer. Cell-by-Cell Morpho-rheological (MORE) analysis helps in identifying major blood cells as well as characterizing their pathological changes during diseases in vitro & in vivo.

End-use Insights

On the basis of end use, research institutions accounted for the largest share of cell sorting market in 2018, owing to the rising number of research activities in cellular analysis. Rise in the number of cell-based therapies and applications is also driving segment growth. Increasing investments on cancer and stem cell research are also aiding growth.

Medical schools and academic institutions are anticipated to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising collaborations between academic institutions and pharma & biotech companies have led to growth in the number of research activities. In addition, outsourcing of cellular analyses from these academic institutes enables rapid production process for pharma & biotech companies.

Regional Insights of Cell Sorting Market

North America dominated the market in 2018 due to high investments in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries and increasing adoption of this technique in cancer research, as well as development of new therapeutics in countries such as the U.S. In addition, rising incidence of cancer in the U.S. drives regional growth. Moreover, advancements in sorting instruments have led to high demand for these products in the region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of HIV and cancer. According to WHO, as per 2018 statistics, the incidence of cancer in Asia was 48.4% of that of the global incidence. Moreover, booming biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in countries such as India are expected to boost regional growth.

Market Share Insights of Cell Sorting Market

Some of the players of the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Sony Biotechnology Inc.; Miltenyi Biotec GmbH; On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.; Cytonome/St, LLC; Union Biometrica, Inc.; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key companies are engaged in significant strategic initiatives such as regional expansion, product development, and strategic collaborations & partnerships. For instance, in 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company introduced its new BD FACSymphony S6 cell sorter in order to provide a better cell population sorting to analyze cell phenotypes for multiomics and immunology research purposes.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Cell Sorting Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global cell sorting market report on the basis of product, technology, application, end use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Cell Sorters

Reagents and Consumables

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Fluorescence-based Droplet Cell Sorting

Jet-in-air Cell Sorting

Cuvette-based Cell Sorting

Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting

MEMS – Microfluidics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Research Applications

Immunology & Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery

Other Research Applications

Clinical Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Research Institutions

Medical Schools and Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Cell Sorting in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Cell Sorting Market Size, Share & Trends, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580