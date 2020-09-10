Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Supplements & Nutrition Packaging market.

The global supplements and nutrition packaging market size was valued at USD 21.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecasting period. High consumption of nutrition supplements owing to growing awareness about health and fitness, coupled with rising prevalence of vitamin and mineral deficiencies, is contributing to revenue growth. According to NCBI 2015, nearly 46 million Indian women suffered from osteoporosis and the number is expected to increase during the forecasting period. This is further likely to boost the consumption of calcium supplements.

Growth in health consciousness among consumers and increase in their willingness to spend more on nutrition and supplements products will also benefit market growth. According to Neilsons 2015 Global Health & Wellness Survey, 30% of the surveyed population were willing to pay more for foods fortified with calcium, vitamins, and whole grain. This leads to rise in nutrition supplement consumption. Rising branding activities among supplement manufactures will also drive the market. For instance, it was estimated that from January 2014 to December 2018, there was a 10% increase in product launches using new packing solutions as a primary launch driver in Latin America. In addition, recent advancements in designs are expected to boost market growth.

Companies offering nutrition supplements are increasingly adopting newer technologies to establish their brand identity. Recent innovations in packaging solutions are a significant factor propelling the market. A recent survey conducted by Vitafoods Europe reported that around 23% of the companies are introducing smart packaging. In addition, 21% of the companies are exploring new tracking technologies such as QR codes while 17% of the companies have created or are planning to create smartphone apps.

Recent advancements in packing include smart packaging, printing techniques, non-destructive inspection methods, automation architecture, application of robotics, and types of machinery, software systems, and interfaces. These techniques are directed toward protecting brand image against counterfeiting activities and include innovations like hologram-enabled authentication, unique fingerprint, anti-diversion codes, and invisible inks.

Increase in number of new launches in terms of packaging solutions is expected to spur demand over the forecast period. For instance, Roar Ambition, a U.K.-based sports nutrition company, partnered with Tricor Braun, a packaging firm, to develop a bullet-shaped package design featuring red high-density polyethylene bottle and a customized polypropylene lined closure with a gold metal sheet. Based on an article published by Nutraceutical World, this innovative design has helped the firm increase its profit by 300%.

Health clubs and fitness centers were growing continuously in the past few years and the trend is expected to be the same over the forecast period. This is majorly due to increasing health concerns among consumers and changes in lifestyle among the working-class population. This has increased demand for sports nutrition and dietary supplements.

Type Insights of Supplements & Nutrition Packaging Market

Primary packaging was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2018. Factors such as large consumption of powdered supplements as well as sports and energy drinks and growing demand for stand-up pouches significantly contribute toward increasing revenue share. Presence of a large number of commercialized solutions, including stand-up pouches, sachets, bottles and jars, blisters and strips, and tins and cans, also strengthen segment growth.

Rising consumption of vitamin and mineral supplements and protein powders boosts demand for bottles and jars, which is one of the key factors contributing to increased revenue share of this segment. The large revenue share of this segment is also attributed to growing demand for flexible packaging solutions, such as stand-up pouches. The market for this segment, including blisters as well as bottles and jars, is expected to reach maturity in the coming years. However, continuous innovations in designs are anticipated to extend the lifecycle of primary packaging solutions.

Secondary and tertiary packaging will emerge as the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of close to 5.0% over the forecast period. Emergence of e-commerce platforms is expected to propel demand for these solutions. Growing health consciousness among consumers and presence of a large number of commercialized products are among major factors that boost the consumption of nutrition supplements, thereby supporting the growth of this segment.

Material Insights of Supplements & Nutrition Packaging Market

The plastic segment accounted for the largest share in the supplements and nutrition packaging market owing to its increasing use in nutrition packaging. It is used in manufacturing of bottles, jars, stand-up pouches, blisters and strips, and sachets. It is lightweight and more economical in comparison to other materials, which in turn boosts demand. In May 2019, the U.K. department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs decided to implement plastic tax on plastic products with less than 30 % recyclable content. This led Mondi to introduce recyclable laminates, on which U.K.s plastic tax will not be applicable.

Glass is another commonly used material for packing of nutrition tablets, capsules, and soft gels in jars and bottles. In September 2018, Owens-Illions introduced an organic ink for customization on bottles and jars. Glass offers multiple benefits, which is responsible for its usage by supplement manufacturers. These benefits include aesthetic appeal, quality perception, product visibility, and resealability. Safety is another key criterion that is considered while choosing glass over plastics for packaging, as plastics may leach harmful chemicals.

Paper and cardboard are in demand for secondary and tertiary packaging of nutrition supplements. Emerging e-commerce platforms also support the growth of these materials owing to their use in logistics. Paperboard and cardboard also have a high recyclability rate, which in turn contributes to its growing use across the nutrition industry. Made from a network of cellulose fibers, paper and cardboard vary in appearance, strength, and other properties, depending on the amount of fiber used for processing.

Formulation Insights

In 2018, the powder segment accounted for the major revenue share of nearly 46.0% in the global market. Increase in consumption of powdered supplements, like protein and amino acid powders, significantly contributes to the large revenue share. In addition, growing awareness about health and fitness among consumers boosts the consumption of powder nutrition supplements. Powders are generally packaged in bottles, containers, or tubs. Powdered supplements, particularly protein powders, are consumed daily in large volumes, which in turn increases the demand for oversized tubs and containers.

On the other hand, liquid formulation is expected to grow at a lucrative pace over the forecast period. Liquids segmented as sports and energy drinks are mainly packaged in bottles and cans. Increasing demand for sports and energy drinks significantly contributes to the revenue share of this segment. According to a research paper published in Beverages in 2015, nearly 59.5% of the surveyed athletes were occasionally consuming sports drinks in the U.S. Sports drinks manufacturers are focusing on developing new package designs to stand out among a large number of sports drinks brands available in the market.

Regional Insights of Supplements & Nutrition Packaging Market

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the majority revenue share of over 43.0%. High consumption of dietary supplements and presence of contract manufacturing hubs such as China and India significantly contribute toward increasing market share. Asia Pacific holds a significant market share of CMOs catering to the nutrition supplements industry. India, China, Philippines, Singapore, and Australia, among others, are some of the major contract manufacturing hubs across the globe. Presence of a large number of GMP facilities, low labor costs, availability of raw materials, and improved tax incentives are some of the key factors that are responsible for a large percentage of CMOs in this region.

Contract manufacturers are relatively less in North America as compared to Asian and European countries owing to high cost of labor and machinery. Manufactures in North America make use of lower production costs and immediate access to raw material offered by CMOs in developing countries. However, the U.S. government is increasingly working to improve and develop the manufacturing sector in the U.S.

Increasing number of health-conscious consumers and growing awareness about health and fitness result in high consumption of nutrition supplements in this region, which in turn drives the market. In addition, increasing prevalence of diabetes and other lifestyle disorders and presence of a large geriatric population boost consumption of nutrition supplements. According to the International Diabetes Federation, more than 58 million people were living with diabetes in the EU region as of 2017.

Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented, with the presence of small, medium, and large sized organizations. Key players operating in the market include Alpha Packaging; SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.; Assemblies Unlimited, Inc.; BALL CORPORATION.; Gerresheimer AG; and Law Print & Packaging Management Ltd. Various types of business models are present in this market. Some of these players provide services of contract manufacturing as well as packaging, whereas others focus only on contract packaging. In addition, some nutrition brands prefer to pack their products in-house.

Emerging players as well as new market entrants are specializing in developing capabilities in any single packaging solution to create a niche market for them. For instance, ApacheHoldings, LLC specialized in providing flexible packing solutions including stand-up pouches. Increasing investments in R&D, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations with other industry players, geographic expansions, and product differentiation are among the key strategies adopted by these companies for gaining a competitive edge in the market.

