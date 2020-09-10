Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Syringes market.

The global dental syringes market size was estimated at USD 7.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rising incidence of dental and oral diseases due to unhealthy eating habits and lack of vitamin D and vitamin A is one of the major growth drivers. In addition, rising geriatric population prone to various dental conditions is expected to fuel the growth.

Favorable government regulations to avoid the use of needle syringes is anticipated to positively influence the growth. Needle stick poses a higher risk of transmitting Blood-Borne Viruses (BBVs). As a result, dentists prefer using dental syringes, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Rapid technological advancements in dental syringes are projected to propel the dental syringes market growth. Owing to innovations such as specialized high-pressure syringes, periodontal ligament (PDL) injection technique can deliver single tooth anesthesia with more ease. Advanced technology is also used to restrict discomfort, pain, and other adverse effects of the injection.

Rising number of diabetic patients is one of the major factors contributing to the prevalence of dental disorders caused by poor control of blood glucose level. Diabetics are at the high risk of suffering from oral disorders, such as gingivitis, dry mouth, periodontitis, thrush, and oral burning among others. Periodontitis and dental caries are some of the most common oral conditions that result in progressive teeth damage. High prevalence of such issues is expected to augment the demand for dental syringes in near future.

In addition, rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry and rising number of dental aesthetic surgeries is also expected to drive the dental syringe market. Dental treatments, such as implants, veneers and braces, crowns, bonding, gum surgery, and teeth whitening are some of the popular dental treatments performed to improve the oral appearance.

Product Insights of Dental Syringes Market

Reusable syringes segment accounted for a significant market share in 2018, owing to the prevalence of periodontitis that needs dental surgery. In addition, rising preference for reusable syringes for delivering anesthesia coupled with their cost-efficiency is expected to fuel the demand. Dentists prefer reusable syringes over the disposable counterparts due to significantly lower prices and complex manufacturing processes.

Disposable syringe is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the next seven years. Use of disposable dental instruments eliminates the risk of contamination as long as they are used only once. These products are less expensive and when properly disposed of, they are safer for environment. Moreover, growing demand for injectable drugs is expected to fuel the product demand in the forthcoming years.

Type Insights of Dental Syringes Market

Aspirating syringe held the largest market share in 2018, owing to ease of use of the product. These products are made of stainless steel and have a user-friendly designmaking them convenient for surgeons and highly comfortable for patients. Rising application during surgeries, such as endodontics, general dentistry, oral/maxillofacial surgery, and pediatric dentistry is anticipated to fuel the demand. High prevalence of these diseases is expected to propel the product demand, thereby driving the segment growth.

Non-aspirating syringes segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to high preference for the product by the dental surgeons. Non-aspirating syringes help the dentists to see the drug in the vial, which improves the accuracy when it comes to drug delivery. This factor is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in near future.

Regional Insights of Dental Syringes Market

Europe dominated the market in 2018, owing to the rise in geriatric population prone to various dental disorders coupled with high disposable income of consumers. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the forthcoming years owing to growing medical tourism, improving healthcare facilities, and increasing consumer disposable income. In addition, rising awareness among dental surgeons regarding advanced medical instruments is expected to bode well for the regional product demand. Moreover, factors such as rise in population, lack of dental hygiene, and unhealthy eating habits is anticipated contribute to increasing incidence of dental diseases. This factor is anticipated to create investment opportunities for the market players in near future.

Market Share Insights of Dental Syringes Market

Some of the key market players are A.Titan Instruments, Inc.; Septodont; Power Dental USA, Inc.; 3M Company; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Dentsply Sirona; and Vista Dental Products. In 2016, Vista Dental Products introduced a battery-operated device called AutoSyringe for endodontic irrigation. The product is convenient and affordable and offers a consistent and controlled flow of endodontic solutions along with adjustable flow settings that ensures safe apical in surgeries. Numerous technological advancements in endodontic therapy are anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market players in near future.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Dental Syringes Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this report, this market research report has segmented the global dental syringes market report on the basis of product, type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Reusable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Aspirating Syringes

Non-Aspirating Syringes

