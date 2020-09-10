Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Printed Textile market.

The global printed textile market size was estimated at USD 146.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. The changing consumer preferences pertaining to the adoption of printed textiles in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East is anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

Printed fabrics provide better bonding of the color with the fibers in order to resist friction and washing. Furthermore, the rising consumer disposable income in the emerging economies, including China, India, and Brazil is estimated to augment the consumption of printed clothing, thereby complementing market growth.

The increasing demand for unique clothing by the millennial population in the U.S. is estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth in the country. In addition, access to e-commerce portals for shopping of apparels coupled with increasing imports of printed textiles in the country is anticipated to augment the product demand over the forecast period.

The factors such as high reliability, uninterrupted printing, cost-effective production, and design versatility contribute positively to the growth of printed textiles globally. Furthermore, elimination of screen cost in sampling coupled with short-run production in digital textile printing is anticipated to augment the penetration of the technique in mass customization, thereby complementing market growth.

Rapid growth in the demand for digital technology in textile printing for garment and advertising industries coupled with increasing demand for sustainable printing is anticipated to have a positive impact on the product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, reduction in per-unit cost of printing along with shortening lifespan and faster adaptability with the advent of digital printers is likely to complement market growth.

Rapid technological developments in the textile printing industry coupled with the introduction of single-pass, high-speed large printers have resulted in the upgradation of traditional textile printing machines, thereby complementing the printed textile market growth. However, high printing cost and harmful environmental impact associated with traditional textile printing techniques are expected to hamper the industry growth.

Ink

Type Insights of Printed Textile Market

Pigment dyes are independent of the type of fiber and are used to print on natural as well as synthetic fabrics. In addition, these inks are majorly used in traditional printing techniques owing to the process being the most economical. Furthermore, the ability of pigment printing inks to be applied to all substrates, including leather, PVC, and glass fibers is expected to boost the demand for pigment dyes over the forecast period.

Reactive dye inks are used majorly for printing on natural fibers such as cotton, silk, wool, and viscose owing to its ability to react with the chemicals in the printing paste to bond the colors to the fibers after being steamed. In addition, these inks provide high wash fastness, which enables color retention even after washing, thereby increasing its penetration in the printing of fabrics over the projected period.

Acid dye inks are estimated to account for 6.92% by 2025 owing to its ability to provide vibrant colors to materials which do not retain the color after printing including, silk, wool, or lycra fabrics. In addition, acid inks have a high tolerance to chlorine and water, thereby increasing its penetration in printing for swimwear textiles over the forecast period.

The disperse dye inks are sprayed directly on the polyester fabrics at high temperatures for the incorporation of the dye into the fibers. The application of these inks for printing on fabrics used outdoors such as flags, banners, home textiles, and apparels is estimated to augment the material demand in the printed textiles market.

Product Insights of Printed Textile Market

The properties of cotton fiber such as high durability, biodegradable, good absorbent, and high insulating property aids in it being an ideal fabric for clothing and other household application. In addition, and easy printing ability of the material aids in boosting the product demand in printed textiles over the forecast period.

Polyester printed textiles are expected to account for a significant share owing to the products properties such as high strength, low fabric cost, resistance to shrinking, wrinkles, and abrasion. However, low absorbency of the product is anticipated to restrict its demand for textile printing over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for silk printed clothing in the Gulf countries and Japan is likely to contribute positively to the need for silk in printed textiles. However, the high cost associated with the printing and manufacturing of silk fabric has restricted the usage of silk to certain economies, thereby limiting the growth of silk printed textiles.

Hybrid or blend fabrics aid in providing aesthetic comfort properties of natural fibers with the strength of synthetic fibers. The features of cotton blends such as resistance to tearing and abrasion, low cost, high durability, and breathability aid in contributing positively to its usage in textile printing over the projected period.

Technology Insights of Printed Textile Market

Traditional printing technology is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2025, in terms of revenue on account of the presence of numerous techniques such as block, batik, roller, and stencil being used extensively over the past few years. Furthermore, the presence of skilled labor in economies such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia for printing on textiles is anticipated to boost the growth of traditional printing.

Various traditional printed techniques including rotary screen textile printing, hand screen printing, dye-sublimation transfer printing, and automatic flat screen printing are used for mass printing of the textiles. Furthermore, the ability to use any ink as per requirement in this printing technique for commercial printing is likely to boost the market growth.

The adoption of digital printing is expected to witness significant growth owing to its attributes such as environment-friendly, low printing cost, and high precision in the desired designs. In addition, the ability to print on any size or dimension fabrics using digital technology is expected to aid the market growth.

Digital printing offers high-resolution prints with unlimited color combination and utilizes less amount of ink, electricity, and water as compared to other techniques. In addition, the space required for the printing machines is comparatively less, thereby enabling high-quality printing in smaller areas. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for digitally printed textiles over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Printed Textile Market

The fashion industry is witnessing changes based on changing consumer preferences. The increasing focus of the fashion designers and clothing companies on creating new designs to increase their market share and customer base is expected to drive the demand for printed textile in the fashion industry significantly.

The increasing penetration of printed textiles in a various household application such as upholstery, kitchen clothing, soft furnishing, and bedding is likely to contribute positively to the market growth. Furthermore, rising demand for renovation and interior designing among the consumers is anticipated to augment the demand for printed textiles.

Technical textiles accounted for 8.6% of the global revenue share in 2018 on account of the increasing penetration of the product in construction, transportation, medical, and protective applications. In addition, rising consumer awareness for using aesthetically appealing fabrics in various applications is expected to boost the demand for printed fabrics over the forecast period.

Printed fabrics are extensively used for soft signage application, wherein display boards made of fabric is printed for decoration and advertising purposes. Furthermore, increasing penetration of soft signage and growing demand for advertising is anticipated to boost the demand for the product, at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2019 to 2025, in terms of revenue.

Regional Insights of Printed Textile Market

The demand for the product in Europe was valued at USD 75.89 billion in 2018 and is dominated by the rapidly growing fashion industry in France, Italy, the UK, and Germany. In addition, an increasing number of upcoming apparel companies and fashion designers in the region is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for printed fabrics in the region.

Rising demand for printed home textiles in the United Arab Emirates is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth in the Middle East & Africa region. In addition, changing consumer preferences from plain solid clothing to printed clothing among the people is anticipated to boost the demand for the product in the fashion application in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2025, in terms of revenue on account of the increasing consumption of printed clothing in India, China, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. In addition, the rising adoption of digital fabric printing in China and India is anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Increasing sales volume of clothing goods and apparel through e-commerce portals in China, India, Thailand, and Bangladesh is estimated to boost the industry growth. In addition, favorable government regulations in China and India for promoting investment in fabric manufacturing and printing is anticipated to complement market growth.

Market Share Insights of Printed Textile Market

The major players in the market include Fabric Wholesale Direct, Seride Srl, Seiko Epson Corporation, Kornit Digital, Roland DGA Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Hollyflower, Shahlon Group, and Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. These companies are engaged in providing extensive, customized printed textiles in a wide range of fabrics and designs.

Companies determine the cost of printed fabrics based on various factors including the printing technique used, ink types, base fabrics, customization, design complications, application of the end product, and types of color dyes. Furthermore, the entire printing process is customization based and varies according to the requirement of the customer.

p2 Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global printed textile market on the basis of ink type, product, technology, application, and region:

Ink Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Acid dye

Disperse dye

Pigment dye

Reactive dye

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Traditional printing

Digital printing

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Fashion

Household

Technical textiles

Others

