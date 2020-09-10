Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Home Infusion Therapy market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the U.S. Home Infusion Therapy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market

The U.S. home infusion therapy market size was estimated at USD 12.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Rise in elderly population prone to various severe disorders is one of the major market drivers. In addition, growing prevalence of disorders, such as cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, and gastrointestinal diseases is expected to fuel the demand.

Home infusion therapy is cost-effective, convenient, and safe along with offering better outcome compared to hospital treatment. It also allows patients to maintain higher safety standards by reducing the risk of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs) at home. This is projected to augment the demand for home treatment, thereby driving the U.S. market in the forthcoming years.

Increasing preference for home therapy is also expected to drive the demand for home infusion therapy in U.S. Home healthcare supports the daily life activities of patients and provides better access to skilled medical care with advanced healthcare services. Geriatric patients with chronic disorders along with individuals, recently discharged from hospitals and other healthcare settings that are expected to be at high nutrition-risk, can get home-cooked meals. These factors are expected to drive the demand for this therapy over the forecast period.

Rapid advancements in home healthcare industry are also expected to fuel the U.S. home infusion therapy market in the forthcoming years. Some of these advancements include availability of Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics that help in faster patient care and provision of telehealth programs for patients suffering from chronic disorders and needing constant medical attention.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases among geriatric population is expected to positively influence the demand for home infusion therapy in U.S. As per the National Council on Aging, approximate 80% geriatric population is affected by at least one chronic disorder, while around 68% suffer from at least two disorders. Some of the common disorders prevalent among elderly comprise arthritis (42%) and diabetes (20%).

Product Insights of U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market

From among other segments, infusion pumps held the largest market share in 2018. Infusion pumps segment is further categorized into ambulatory infusion pumps, elastomeric pumps, syringe pumps, insulin pumps, Patient Controlled Analgesics (PCA), and volumetric pumps. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing use and efficiency of the product in delivering nutrition, medications, and other necessary fluids in the required amounts. In addition, modernized infusion pumps are equipped with alert systems to avoid the risk of adverse drug interaction or when the pump parameters are indifferently set. These factors are expected to drive the segment growth in the forthcoming years.

Needleless connectors is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, owing to various benefits of the product, such as reduced risk of bacterial contamination and increased protection against needlestick injuries. Moreover, needleless connectors reduce the risk of Health Care-associated Bloodstream Infections (HA-BSIs). Owing to these advantages, the needleless connectors segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

Application Insights of U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market

The anti-infective segment held the largest share of the U.S. market for home infusion therapy in 2018 owing to extensive use as antifungal, antibiotics, and antiviral agent at-home care. Moreover, growing efforts for reducing hospital stays is also increasing the demand for anti-infective therapy, thereby driving the growth of the segment.

Endocrinology is predicted to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, attributed to growing number of conditions associated with endocrine system. Thyroid is one of the most common disorders prevalent in U.S. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, approximate 52,070 thyroid cancer cases have been registered (14,260 in males and 37,810 in females). High prevalence of metabolic disorders in U.S. is also expected to drive the segment growth in near future.

Regional Insights of U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders coupled with growing initiatives by the government to promote the advantages of home infusion therapy are anticipated to drive the regional market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for long-term therapies by patients is also expected to fuel the U.S. market for home infusion therapy market in the future.

Well established healthcare industry, easy access to healthcare needs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and high disposable income of consumers are a few other factors driving the market. Availability of superior quality home infusion products is also expected to continue propelling the demand in near future.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market

Some of the key market players are B. Braun Melsungen; Baxter International; Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd.; CareFusion; Fresenius Kabi; ICU Medical; JMS CO., LTD.; Smiths Medical, Inc.; Terumo Corporation; Coram LLC; Option Care Enterprises, Inc.; BioScrip, Inc.; BriovaRx Infusion Services; and Paragon Healthcare. These players focus on adopting growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and technological innovations among others.

Recently, B. Braun Melsungen launched Easypump, a home infusion therapy application for patients and healthcare professionals, to cater to the increasing number of elderly population and need for reducing healthcare costs. The application is expected to enable nurses to teach safe administration of drugs to their patients at home. Easy pump is easily accessible and compatible with mobile devices.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. home infusion therapy market report on the basis of product and application:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Infusion pumps

Ambulatory infusion pumps

Insulin pumps

Syringe pumps

Elastomeric pumps

Patient Controlled Analgesics (PCA)

Volumetric Pumps Market

Intravenous Sets

IV cannulas

Needleless connectors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Anti-Infective

Endocrinology

Diabetes

Others

Hydration Therapy

Athletes

Others

Chemotherapy

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on U.S. Home Infusion Therapy in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580