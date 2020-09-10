Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Middle East Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Middle East Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Middle East Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Middle East Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market

The Middle East industrial water treatment chemicals marketsize was estimated at USD 1,318.7 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025. Rapid industrialization, rising population, and changing climatic conditions coupled with the growing water scarcity problems have increased the consumption of water and triggered the necessity to reuse wastewater in the Middle East. The growing preference for saline water treatment to cater to the increasing demand for water is anticipated to drive the market for industrial water treatment chemicals in the Middle East over the forecast period. The use of biocides and scale inhibitors as chemicals for the treating industrial water is growing in the Middle East. These chemicals are being widely used in the Middle East for water desalination as there are hardly any other alternatives available in the region.

The boiler water treatment segment emerged as the dominant segment in Turkey in 2018. The segment accounted for the largest market share of 34.1% by revenue during the year. Boiler water treatment can be considered as an effective process to obtain water for steam generation. Chemicals used in the method help in removing undesired organic material, dissolved solids, and suspended solids.

Groundwater contamination is turning out to be a major concern for governments in the Middle East. As a result, several governments in the Middle East have enforced limits on groundwater utilization. At the same time, plant setup costs are plummeting because Middle East governments are providing incentives to build wastewater treatment plants as part of the efforts to discourage the utilization of groundwater. Emerging technologies, such as membrane filtration, advanced oxidation processes (AOPs), and UV irradiation, are being used on a large scale for treating industrial water in the Middle East. For instance, in Iran, most processes used in the industrial wastewater treatment plants happen to be biological involving a combination of aerobic and anaerobic units.

However, industrial water treatment plants in the Middle East have to confront significant operational costs. Energy costs, pollution charges, use of chemicals, and maintenance costs can contribute significantly to the operational costs. The number of employees, the capacity of the plant, effluents that need further treatment, location of the plant, and investments in automation can also add to the operational costs. These are some of the factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the Middle East industrial water treatment chemicals market over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Middle East Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market

The boiler water treatment segment emerged as a dominant segment in the Middle East in 2018. The segment accounted for a market share of 27.1% by revenue owing to the growing demand for chemicals that can safeguard the boiler components and piping from the damage caused by contaminants, including aluminum, silica, and copper, present in the boiler feedwater. On the other hand, effluent water treatment envisages a process either for the treatment, safe disposal, or reuse of the industrial wastewater. Industrial wastewater often contains impurities that require special treatment processes. Dewatering aids and deoiling polyelectrolytes (DOPE) are some of the chemicals used in industrial wastewater treatment in the Middle East.

The effluent water treatment segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising need in the Middle East to curb the industrial utilization of potable water or fresh water and instead reuse the industrial water by treating it with chemicals. Effluent water treatment can not only save on the costs incurred on water procurement but also safeguard the environment from pollution and contribute toward sustainable development. On the other hand, the raw water treatment segment accounted for a market share of 17.3% by revenue in the Middle East in 2018 and is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Chemicals used in raw water treatment can protect industrial equipment from corrosion, scaling, and fouling. Hence, this process is widely used in industrial settings for cooling and product formulations.

Regional Insights of Middle East Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Growing population and changing climatic conditions have triggered water scarcity in the Middle East. Countries, including the UAE, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, are particularly facing water scarcity problems and require immediate attention. Given that some of the Middle East nations lack proper sanitation and water management systems, these countries have started opting for recycling and reusing wastewater by treating it using chemicals. The adoption of tertiary filtration is gaining traction because of its potential to raise the quality of the effluent before being discharged into the environment. Azerbaijan is one of the Middle East countries that are continuously implementing water treatment solutions based on the use of chemicals as part of the efforts to focus on proper reuse of industrial wastewater.

In Turkey, large volumes of wastewater are still discharged in water bodies without any treatment. As a result, the Turkish government has started initiating stringent actions against such discharges and has embarked upon industrial water treatment projects. Turkey has made significant progress in managing sanitation and water supply services and has also complied with the EU Water Framework Directive. Turkmenistan is particularly known for its oil & gas and petroleum industries. However, given that the nations main water resource is Amu Darya River, the nation is confronting irregularities in water supply and the water quality in the country is degraded. As a result, the government is investing aggressively building facilities for treating industrial water in Ashgabat and nearby regions. These plants treat industrial wastewater using chemicals.

Market Share Insights of Middle East Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Key players in the Middle East industrial water treatment chemicals market include SUEZ; BASF SE; Ecolab, Inc.; Solenis; Nouryon; and Kemira, among others. These players supply their products to the incumbents of several industries, including power generation, chemicals, oil & gas, food & beverage, and pulp & paper, which are known for generating large volumes of wastewater. End-user companies of these products include Green Power International Pvt. Ltd., Pai Kane Group, Sterling and Wilson Ltd., and Mahindra Powerol. Market players, such as Kemira Oyj, BASF SE, Ecolab, Inc., and Solvay S.A. have also embarked upon backward integration and have started serving as a raw material supplier as well as a manufacturer of industrial water treatment chemicals. On the other hand, companies, including SUEZ, Cortec Corporation, and SNF, have embarked upon forward integration to be involved in the production, supply, and distribution of their products in the market. Exerting greater control over the value chain has allowed these companies to strengthen their profit margins and gave them better control over the pricing of their products.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Middle East Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the Middle East industrial water treatment chemicals market report on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Raw Water Treatment

Water Desalination

Cooling Water Treatment

Boiler Water Treatment

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

