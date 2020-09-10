Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Robotic Nurse Assistant market.

The global robotic nurse assistant market size was valued at USD 389.7 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period. Growing geriatric population across the globe is encouraging the demand for robotic nurse assistant for various assistive day to day functions. As per the World Bank database, in 2016, 27% of the population in Japan is above 65 years of age. Besides in the U.S., around 15% of the total population is 65 years & older and more than 20% of the European population in the group of 65 years and above in 2016. Furthermore, increasing technological innovations coupled with rising research funding in healthcare robotics is expected to bolster the demand of robotic nurses in the coming years.

Rising funding and grants for the development of nurse assisting robots which can effectively perform day to day tasks of a nurse is another factor responsible for the growing demand of robotic nurse. For instance, in 2018, Savioke has received a Series B funding of USD 13.4 million. With this funding the company will expand the applications of their relay robots in the hospitals. These robots will help the nurses, lab technicians, and other workers, by delivering medication, supplies, and specimens all across the hospital.

The robotic nurses are used for various activities such as assisting elderly and disabled patients in performing their daily tasks, interacting with patients, monitoring patients and gathering patient information. These robots are also helping in reducing nurse-to-patient population ratios in countries where there is a shortfall of healthcare workers which is another important factor driving the growth of the robotic nurse assistant market. According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, there will be a shortfall of around 377,000 healthcare workers in Japan by 2026.

There is a growing demand for robotic nurse assistant globally, however, the higher prices of the robotic nurse assistant is one of the major factors impeding the growth of the market. The average price of companion bots like Pepper and Nao is around USD 5,000 and it exceeds to nearly USD 250,000 for some robots which are not affordable in many low-income countries. Besides, and safety & security concerns related to these robots is the secondary factor restraining the growth of the market.

However, constant technological innovations, increasing demand of such products will lead to manufacturers achieving larger production volumes and in turn help them to achieve economies of scale and bring the cost of these products. Furthermore, technological advancements in surgical and other medical robots might lead to integration of these products with hospital information systems resulting in better patient outcomes, and overall reduction in the operating costs.

Product Insights of Robotic Nurse Assistant Market

Based on the product, the robotic nurse assistant market is classified into independence support robots, daily care & assistance robots and autonomous mobile robots. In 2018, independence support robots dominated the robotic nurse assistant market with a market share of 42.7%. Growing elderly and disabled population requiring continuous nursing assistance has reinforced the demand for independence support robots. Furthermore, these robots divest the menial tasks from human personnel and advance the accuracy of repetitive tasks are other factors supporting the growth of this segment.

The daily care & transportation robots segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. These robots automate tasks which positively impacts hospital workflows, thereby improving the productivity and quality of care. Besides, the rising need for nurse assisting robots to support healthcare workers in performing daily tasks more efficiently is one major factor driving the growth of this segment.

End-Use Insights

In 2018, the hospitals and clinics segment emerged as the dominant segment, with a revenue of USD 182.4 million and is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. The shortfall of nurses in various countries coupled with increasing adoption of medical robots in hospitals and clinics has to boost revenue growth for the robotic nurse assistant market.

The senior care facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to overwhelming geriatric population figures worldwide. According to the CIA World Fact Book, population aged 60 years and above accounted for 12.3% of the global population in 2015 and is expected to reach 21.5% in 2050. Furthermore, the growing adoption of healthcare robots for supporting elderly population is expected to upsurge the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Robotic Nurse Assistant Market

Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America dominated the market in 2018, with a revenue share of 40.5% and is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. Alternatively, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period.

Some of the key reasons attributed to the high market share of North America include the financial capability of hospitals to invest in these systems, better collaboration with insurance players, and rising patient acceptance owing to superior healthcare outcomes. Moreover, the rising need to maintain the ratio of nurses to patients population is anticipated to drive the demand for robotic nurse assistant in North America over the forecast period.

The key factors for the fastest growth rate of the Asia Pacific are increasing elderly population in Asian countries requiring continuous assistance through caregivers. Besides, continuously improving healthcare infrastructure and spending coupled with rising healthcare expenditure in this region is expected to serve as high-impact rendering drivers to the robotic nurse assistant market in this region. Moreover, due to the shortfall of nurses in Japan, the government of Japan is significantly promoting the development of healthcare robotics in the country by offering subsidies to developers and manufacturers.

Market Share Insights of Robotic Nurse Assistant Market

The robotic nurse assistant market is oligopolistic with a few smaller regional participants. Some key players operating in this market include Hstar Technologies, Diligent Robotics, Toyota Motor Corporation, RIKEN-SRK, SoftBank Robotics, Panasonic, Fraunhofer IPA, Aethon and others.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global robotic nurse assistant market report on the basis of product, end use, and regional segments:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Independence Support Robots

Daily Care & Transportation Robots

Autonomous Mobile Robots

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Senior Care Facilities

Homecare Settings

