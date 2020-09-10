Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market

The global myasthenia gravis (MG) treatment market size was estimated at USD 1.16 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The key factors driving this market include therising adoption of immunotherapies, approval of promising drugs, emergence of biologics, and increasing awareness of rare diseases.

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic, progressive, and rare neuromuscular disorder that is characterized by weakness of the head, limb, spinal, eye, and respiratory muscles. In this autoimmune disorder, antibodies are produced against the acetylcholine receptor (AchR) that impedes the normal transmission of electrical signals from nerves to muscles.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), in the U.S. around 14-40 per 100,000 individuals suffer from myasthenia gravis. Reports suggest that the frequency of the disorder is on the rise over the last several decades. This can be attributed to the better identification of patients and the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders in general across the world.

Myasthenia gravis occurs more frequently in females than in males, and although symptoms may appear at any age, its onset usually peaks in men in their 50s or 60s and in women during their 20s or 30s. There is no proven cure for myasthenia gravis, however patients can be treated with medications and surgery for the management of the symptoms.

At present, research is focused towards better understanding of the specifics of the autoimmune problems associated with MG and improving their diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the market is observing a paradigm shift in the area of research from suppressing the immune system to rebalancing it. Another important area of research is the physiology of the neuromuscular junction (NMJ), aimed at improvement in its function regardless of probable immune system attacks.

Treatment Insights

Among the treatments, medication held the largest market share and is expected to maintain its leading position through the forecast period. This is because medications can dramatically inhibit the immune system and largely manage the associated symptoms. Medications include immunotherapies such as Soliris (eculizumab), corticosteroids, and immunosuppressive drugs such as Prograf (tacrolimus) and Neoral/Sandimmune (cyclosporine). The other major treatment alternative, surgery, is the most invasive in nature and usually involves a thymectomy (thymus removal). The thymus deteriorates with age (thymic involution), however complete loss of the thymus in such manner will significantly weaken a patients immune system.

The myasthenia gravis treatment market is witnessing an upsurge in the number of pipeline studies for drug development that is expected to drive the market. Recently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Soliris (eculizumab) received approval by both the U.S. FDA and the European Commission for treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis who are anti-AchR antibody-positive. Soliris is the first and only complement inhibitor approved for this disorder. The increasing use of monoclonal antibodies and immunosuppressants are aimed at reduction of lifelong exposure to corticosteroids and improvement in long-term results.

End Use Insights

Based on end use, the myasthenia gravis treatment market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to access to a large patient pool and high demand for advanced equipments for MG treatment in hospital settings. There has been an increase in the number of patient visits for diagnosis and treatment of MG due to availability of a broad range of treatment options in such facilities. Furthermore, one of the major factors contributing to its large share is the increased investment in state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructures.

The clinics segment held the second largest share in 2018 and is expected to retain the position through the forecast period. Currently, with growing need for specialized treatments, a lot of patients are preferring specialty clinics for rapid diagnosis and effective MG treatment. A large segment of the end users also depend on eCommerce channels for obtaining therapeutics for myasthenia gravis. These segments are significantly contributing to the growth of myasthenia gravis treatment market.

Regional Insights of Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market

Among all the regions, North America had the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high adoption of immunotherapies and monoclonal antibodies, increasing healthcare expenditure, presence of established research and development facilities, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR through the forecast period due to the increase in revenue generation from medications such as immunosuppressants and monoclonal antibodies in this region. Other factors propelling the growth are the initiatives associated with increasing investments in the healthcare sector by the governments and manufacturers in the region.

Market Share Insights of Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market

Some of the key companies operating in this space include Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Grifols SA, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Shire plc. Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Astellas Pharma hold the largest market shares due to the strong sales of their flagship products including Soliris and Prograf.

However, generic competition is a major hindrance for the market growth, due to patent loss of several marketed products and availability of low-priced substitutes to branded drugs in the market. To gain an advantage against competitors, companies are adopting strategies such as expansion in the emerging countries, new product development, spreading awareness, and getting into collaborations.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global myasthenia gravis treatment market report on the basis of treatment, end use, and region:

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Medication

Surgery

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Myasthenia Gravis Treatment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580