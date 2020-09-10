Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size was estimated at USD 627.2 million in 2018. Significant increase in the adoption of genome-focused pharmacology for cancer treatment is expected to provide growth avenues for the market. NGS serves as one of the highly advanced genomic techniques for the analysis of mutations that lead to cancer progression.

The growth of the market is supplemented by decrease in the cost of genetic sequencing, advancements in the field of personalized medicine and oncology, rise in prevalence of cancer, globally, and increase in adoption of this technique over single-gene testing. Since this technique is more reliable than Sanger sequencing for diagnosis, the market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Breakthrough advancements in the development of genetic-based tests for oncology and other disorders during the past few years have significantly propelled market growth. Next generation sequencing technology offers a better understanding of tumor mechanism, thus enabling rational drug design. As a result, more products are expected to get commercialized in the near future.

A rise in oncology-related spending is further expected to fuel market growth in the coming years. Government organizations are focused on encouraging patients to regularly undergo diagnostic examinations to reduce oncology-related healthcare expenditures. As per data estimates, healthcare expenditure is anticipated to rise significantly, thereby influencing the adoption of NGS diagnostics platforms.

The biotechnology industry is marked by high competition and so is the NGS market for clinical as well as research applications. Prominent participants are actively involved in R&D to develop novel rapid, small, and less expensive platforms. Service providers are embracing the trend of increasing the amount of constructed sequence reads for each cycle run.

Commercially available sequencing platforms analyze both DNA and RNA samples. Key players aim to increase the utility of high throughput technologies for clinical applications. The acquisition of smaller entities operating in the market is also one of the strategic initiatives adopted by players to maintain a competitive position. For instance, in May 2018, Illumina acquired Edico Genome to accelerate data analysis for its next generation sequencing platforms.

Technology Insights of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market

Targeted sequencing in clinical oncology accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its share over the forecast period. Targeted sequencing and resequencing encompasses shortest read lengths and is one of the conventional forms of commercially available sequencing technology. Moreover, focused panels for targeted cancer sequencing aid in the reduction of cost burdens owing to reduction in the amount of data to be analyzed. As targeted cancer sequencing evaluates a limited gene-set, it can be used to analyze variations in rare tumor sub-clones with greater sensitivity and deep coverage.

The whole-genome sequencing segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate through 2025. Application of whole genome sequencing technology for comparisons between tumor tissue and normal tissue in clinical oncology is attributive to segment growth. Developed rapid, large-capacity sequencers such as HiSeq and MiSeq series find application in largescale whole genome sequencing.

Workflow Insights

NGS workflow includes library preparation, sample enrichment, sample quality assurance, DNA tagging, sequencing, DNA quantification, genetic data assemble, data storage and analysis, and interpretation. Sequencing accounted for the largest share in the clinical oncology NGS market as it is the most important and crucial step in the entire process and involves the usage of sophisticated platforms. Continuous R&D has led to the introduction of novel, benchtop, or portable NGS sequencing platforms, thereby complimenting market growth. Moreover, NGS platforms are expected to witness lucrative growth throughout the forecast period owing to the expected increase in adoption and usage rates of whole-genome sequencing.

Application Insights of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market

Next generation sequencing finds application in the field of clinical oncology for screening, companion diagnostics, and others. The adoption of NGS-based molecular diagnosis for oncology has increased as this technology allows concurrent sequencing of several target genes and provides rich diagnostic markers for the development of molecular diagnostic assays.

Application of NGS technology in the field of oncology ensures early diagnosis so that treatment measures can be taken in time. Therefore, the arrival of NGS for cancer diagnosis has opened many new frontiers in the field. For instance, large-scale projects such as International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC) and The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) have issued data from thousands of tumors across major cancer types. This data can be used to have a comprehensive overview of cancerous cells and help enhance prognostic and therapeutic applications.

The market for companion diagnostics is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to numerous benefits offered by the technique in the field of oncology. Currently, available companion diagnostic products are applicable for non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, colorectal, ovarian, and breast cancers.

End-use Insights

By way of end use, the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Laboratories held a prominent share in the market for clinical oncology NGS and this trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. The hospitals segment is expected to register a significant CAGR through 2025. Rise in adoption of NGS services in hospitals to determine the rate of disease progression and scale-up the appropriate treatment regimen for cancer is anticipated to influence growth in this segment.

Provision of clinical services by leading players in the market such as Illumina, which includes CLIA certified tests for predisposition screening, is anticipated to boost revenue in the coming years. Clinics utilize NGS technology to identify novel cancer mutations, for genetic testing for hereditary cancer syndrome, for personalized oncology treatment, and for detection of circulating DNA for cancer.

Regional Insights of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market

North America occupied the largest share in the global market in 2018 owing to increased focus of government bodies on cancer treatment, rise in healthcare expenditure, and presence of adequate healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, high prevalence of cancer, growing demand for personalized medicine, well-developed healthcare facilities, and availability of novel diagnostics techniques, especially in the field of oncology, can be attributed to the estimated market share of the region. Additionally, growing morbidity and mortality due to cancer has increased the need for development of novel therapies, thereby driving this regional market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period majorly due to continuous reforms in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in the region. Other factors contributing to this growth are untapped markets in emerging economies. The market is continuously driven by rise in cancer incidence across Asia Pacific. China dominates the cancer burden in the region, followed by India, Japan, Indonesia, and the Republic of Korea. The top three types of cancer with his incidences in the region are breast, lung, and prostate cancer.

Market Share Insights of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market

The global market is marked by the presence of high competition among market players. Illumina and Roche account for a substantial share owing to wide product offerings in the field of next-generation sequencing for cancer. Other prominent players operating in this market space include Agilent; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Myriad Genetics; Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI); Perkin Elmer, Inc.; Qiagen NV; Partek, Inc.; Pacific Bioscience, Inc.; Foundation Medicine; Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.; Paradigm Diagnostics, Inc.; Caris Life Sciences; and Eurofins Scientific.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

NGS Pre-Sequencing

NGS Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Screening

Sporadic Cancer

Inherited Cancer

Companion Diagnostics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

