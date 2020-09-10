Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Point Of Care Ultrasound Systems market.

The global point of care ultrasound systems market size was valued at USD 721.4 million in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2026. Rapid technological advancements in healthcare services and increasing number of patient admissions in emergency care are some of the major factors driving the demand for point of care ultrasound devices. This change has led to the adoption of speedy and accurate diagnostics technology in emergency department (ED), especially in the case of Point of care devices to reduce the delay between the onset of symptoms and decision on a definitive therapy to reduce mortality and morbidity in critically ill patient.

Introduction of innovative technology and the increasing number of patients visits to ED with various health problems such as acute abdominal pain, urology problem, and chest pain is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. According to the Healthcare and Utilization Project report, 6.0 million ED visits were diagnosed with abdominal pain in 2014, 32.0% increase from the number in 2006. PoCUS is an effective ED diagnostics tool in numerous pathologies that presents an abdominal pain.

The multiple uses of point of care ultrasounds as therapeutic as well as diagnostic device is expected to boost the demand for these devices in developed as well as developing regions. Major diagnostics application of PoCUS include condition such as undifferentiated shock, cardiac arrest resuscitation, abdominal/thoracic trauma, pulmonary embolism, pericardial effusion, dyspnea, and abdominal pain.

Therapeutic applications of PoCUS include management of pain, inflammation and muscle spasm. This is one of the major reasons behind the increasing usage of PoCUS devices in emergency department. Increasing popularity of these devices and introduction of affordable products are some of the factors expected to boost the demand for in-house use.

Major players of this market are focusing on development of advanced technologies that are speedy, accurate, and integrated with AI and analytic software systems to ensure overall patient care. In Jul 2018, Healcerion received FDA clearance for its handheld PoCUS called Sonon 300L. The device comes with a handheld probe like piece that can wirelessly communicate with an app downloaded from app store in your device and provides flexible ultrasound technology at 1/10TH cost of traditional ultrasound machine.

Mobility Insights

Trolley based devices held the largest market share based on mobility of PoCUS in 2018. High adoption of trolley-based device by hospitals and clinics to perform sophisticated measurements contributes to the segment share, whereas, handheld devices are expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth dxis largely due to the advantages associated with it such as affordability and portability. Moreover, the increasing need for advanced devices to perform bedside monitoring is expected to contribute towards the adoption of handheld ultrasounds.

Manufactures in handheld PoCUS market are focused on introduction of innovative technology and transducers that can easily integrate with smartphones and can provide an exquisite ultrasound imaging on a mobile screen. Butterfly Network recently launches its handheld PoCUS called Butterfly IQ, this device has a transducer that can connect to an iPhone or iPad, downloaded with butterfly IQ app converting the iPhone into good quality ultrasound monitor. It works on a single chip transducer-based technology that eliminates the need of swap out various transducers for e.g. swapping curved, phased or linear probe.

Companies in this market are focused on streamlining the workflow process with introduction of trolley-based PoCUS with features such as fewer dropdown menus, faster processing time, automation in measurements and minimum keystrokes. In 2018, FDA cleared Samsung RS85 which has combined multiple actions into single steps to reduce keystrokes and repetitive user interaction.

Application insights

The global PoCUS market is segmented based on application into emergency medicine, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, urology, vascular surgery, and musculoskeletal. Emergency medicine segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Ability of PoCUS to provide critical clinical information quickly and flexibly has led to rising adoption as emergency diagnostic tool in emergency care.

Emergency department physicians are continuously confronted with critically ill patients with undifferentiated complaints underlying the need to perform a time sensitive diagnostic decision and effective therapeutic interventions. Ultrasound scan, in point of care settings, can be performed directly at the time of physical examination within a matter of minutes providing answer to a number of clinical questions and reducing the number of active differential diagnosis.

The other segments such as urology, obstetrics & gynecology and musculoskeletal are also expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. The PoCUS devices are also used as an intraoperative imaging tool in procedures such as central venous catheterization, peripheral venous catheterization, thoracentesis, and arthrocentesis. According to the NCBI, 1.5 million people suffer from pleural effusion every year out of which more than 178,000 undergo thoracentesis. PoCUS is used as a diagnostic equipment and guiding tool during thorancentesis, in order to understand the depth of insertion of needle into the pleural cavity.

Type Insights of Point Of Care Ultrasound Systems Market

The global PoCUS market is segmented based on type into diagnostics and therapeutic devices. Devices used for examination of sign and symptoms are classified as diagnostic devices and device used for image guidance during operations are classified as therapeutic device. Diagnostics devices held the largest market share and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is largely due to the associated advantages such as its ability in rapid assessment of critically ill patients presented with variety of symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and undifferentiated hypotension. Increasing number of ED visits with undifferentiated symptoms over years is expected to contribute to the rising adoptions of diagnostics devices.

Therapeutic device segment is expected to exhibit a significant growth over the forecast period. The unique features of therapeutic devices in physiological monitoring such as hemodynamic assessment, preload, afterload, cardiac functions (LVF & RVF), and volume status are expected to drive the demand for advanced PoCUS devices in hospitals and clinics

End Use Insights

In terms of end-user, the global point of care ultrasound devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical center. Hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Increasing number of emergency visits to hospitals with conditions such as abdominal pain, abdominal/thoracic trauma, cardiac arrest, and pleural effusion with undifferentiated complaints has led to the increasing demand for point of care systems including devices. Moreover, the multiple use of PoCUS as diagnostics, therapeutic and guiding devices across various procedures has led to their increased in usage in hospitals contributing to its market share.

Clinics held the second largest market share in 2019 and are expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. The possibility to reduce healthcare cost if the conditions are diagnosed early is the main reason behind the increasing adoption of PoCUS in clinics. Reduced PoCUS size and availability of advanced devices at affordable price has promoted their usage in small sized clinics.

Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period because of efficient cost coverage policies over point of care ultrasound in these centers. For instance, Medicare 2018 announced the reimbursement of expenditure on use of ultrasound scans e.g. single organ, quadrant etc. as emergency medicine in ambulatory surgical center is driving the growth of this market

Regional Insights of Point Of Care Ultrasound Systems Market

North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to presence efficient reimbursements policies and increasing acceptance towards advanced technology coupled with developed healthcare infrastructure. High presence of major market players based in the region and presence of organization such as American college of cardiology and American society of echocardiology involved in PoCUS education and training programs.

Europe accounted for the second largest market share in 2019. Increasing demand for advance PoCUS with presence of major players based in Germany, U.K. has contributed to its market share. European Society of Emergency Medicine takes initiatives such as establishing forum for discussions of emergency ultrasound and develop and deliver several short and basic ultrasound courses are expected to aid to the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to their large unmet needs with improving healthcare facilities and developing reimbursement policies especially in countries such as India and China. Furthermore, the increasing healthcare expenditure in China and Japan is expected to boost the demand for PoCUS devices.

Market Share Insights of Point Of Care Ultrasound Systems Market

Few of the leading market players are Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Samsung electronics share the market with several small and medium sized vendors. These players are focusing on growth strategies, such as product launches, innovations in the existing product, regional expansions and mergers and acquisitions.

For instance, In July 2019, Koios medical received FDA approval for its product called Koios DS Breast 2.0 with an artificial intelligence based diagnostic technology capable of predicting the probability of malignancy with appropriate Breast Imaging-Reporting and Data System (BI-RADS).

p2 Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global point of care ultrasound devices market on the basis of mobility, application, type, end use, and region:

Mobility Outlook (USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Trolley based devices

Hand-held devices

Application Outlook (USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Emergency medicine

Cardiology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Oncology surgery

Urology

Vascular surgery

Musculoskeletal

End-use Outlook (USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical center

Others

Type Outlook (USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Diagnostic devices

Therapeutic devices

