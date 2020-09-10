The market is driven by the growing incidences of cybercrimes in the region. The accelerated adoption of digital technologies and rapidly-advancing connectivity infrastructure have made organizations more vulnerable to cyber exploitation. The weak cyber security regulations and low awareness regarding cyber threats are also responsible for the increasing number of cyber-attacks. Furthermore, the widespread acceptance of mobile & web-based applications along with the growing need to safeguard these applications has further nurtured the demand for behavior analytics solutions. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Behavior Analytics Market analysis based on Deployment Model, By End-Use, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 1.5 billion by 2024.

Solution are leading the component landscape in the Asia Pacific behavior analytics market with a share of over 70% in the revenue in 2016. The growth of the market can be attributed to its ability to support big data architectures and integrate with major SIEM and log integration systems. Moreover, the adoption of advanced analytical platforms with intelligent systems such as deep learning & machine learning to identify inefficiencies has also fostered the market growth.

Healthcare is expected to be the most profitable segment in the behavior analysis solutions market over the forecast timespan. The healthcare sector is anticipated to grow at over 50% during the forecast period. The rising number of cyber-attacks among the healthcare establishments is the primary factor driving the demand. These solutions are used to streamline compliance & regulation processes and protect the patent records on endpoint devices on and off corporate networks.

The key vendors of the behavior analytics solutions are McAfee, Bay Dynamics, Avtex Solution, Sqrrl Data, IBM Corporation, Exabeam, E8 Security, Gurucul, and Splunk. The major companies operating in the market have formed strategic partnerships with other companies to increase their market share. For instance, in 2018 Gurucul has formed a strategic alliance with Exclusive Networks to increase its market share in the Indian market.

