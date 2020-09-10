Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enzymes market.

The global enzymes market size was estimated at USD 9.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand from end-use industries such as food and beverage, biofuel, animal feed, and home cleaning is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Growing demand for high-quality food products, coupled with preference for natural flavors, contributed to market growth in the past decade. This trend has fueled the demand for industrial enzymes in processed and flavored foods applications. These food enzymes act as catalysts in breaking down nutrients and vitamins of complex compounds to smaller compounds.

Protein engineering is one of the new avenues for research and development application. This area involves the invention and production of unique types of enzymes to catalyze reactions that do not occur in nature. The industry is likely to witness rising consumption of enzymes in various applications such as food processing, pre-digestion of protein in baby foods, germination in breweries, fruit juice clarification, cheese manufacturing, meat tenderization, and conversion of starch into glucose.

Enzymes are also witnessing augmented demand in paper processing, biofuels, contact lens cleaners, rubber processing, biological detergents, and molecular biology. Increasing consumer awareness regarding improved food quality, population explosion, and significant consumption of dietary requirements are considered to be the key factors contributing to market growth.

Application Insights of Enzymes Market

Enzymes play a significant role in developing nutritious food and beverage products. Customized enzyme solutions and proprietary products are implemented in fruit and vegetable processing, cheese processing, protein processing, grain processing, and fats and oils processing. There are several other food processing industries such as dairy, baking, brewing, and cereal extraction that require customized enzyme solutions. Specialized enzymatic solutions help food manufacturers increase production, enhance the quality of the final products, decrease costs, optimize resources, reduce wastage, and lower environmental pollution.

The biotechnology sector is responsible for the development of new medicines and diagnostic solutions. Growing demand for medicinal drugs, strong funding initiatives, and extensive research activities are expected to drive this sector, which, in turn, is likely to fuel product demand in the coming years.

The R&D centers of several companies focus on evaluation, development, upscaling, and validation of technologies to create innovative enzyme formulation for commercial processing and human welfare. These research centers have developed proficiency in the expression and cloning of industrial enzymes in safe and suitable microbial hosts.

Increasing research and development has made it possible for specialty enzymes to be used in drug formulation and delivery. Manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry are inclined toward the production of enzyme-based pharmaceutical drug formulations with fewer side effects.

Product Insights of Enzymes Market

Cellulase, lactase, amylase, pectinase, and mannanases are the prominent carbohydrase extensively used in food and beverages, animal feed, and pharmaceutical industries. Carbohydrase is majorly used as a catalyst for converting carbohydrates into sugar syrups such as glucose and fructose, which are further used in food and beverage as well as pharmaceutical industries. It is also used for producing prebiotic products and artificial sweeteners known as isomaltulose for wines and juices.

Amylase and cellulase are used for catalytic hydrolysis of starch to produce sugar. Increasing use of carbohydrase as an ingredient and processing aid in sugar production is expected to augment segment growth over the forecast period. Other applications of carbohydrases include pharmaceutical, animal feed, textile, paper, and biofuels. Growing nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are expected to fuel the demand for carbohydrases in sugar production over the forecast period.

Lipases are mostly used for the catalytic hydrolysis of fats or lipids. They are used for digesting, transporting, and processing dietary lipids such as oils, fats, and triglycerides. Lipases find versatile applications in the food industry (cheese and yogurt fermentation), in baking, in detergents, and in the production of biofuels such as biodiesel. Lipase is majorly used for biodiesel production, which involves the processing of glycerides and fatty acids through esterification and transesterification reactions.

Source Insights

By source, the enzymes market has been segmented into plants, animals, and microorganisms. Plant-based enzymes are sourced from plants; for instance, bromelain is derived from pineapple and papain from papaya. Prominent enzymes found in plants include amylase, protease, cellulase, and lipase. Amylase assists the human body in the breakdown and consequent absorption of starches and carbohydrates. Protease helps break down proteins that are present in fish, meat, eggs, poultry, nuts, and cheese. The presence of cellulase in plant-based sources is significant as it does not occur naturally in the human body. Lipases assist in the digestion of fats.

Microorganism-based enzymes are divided into three types, namely bacterial, fungal, and yeast. Mushroom-based enzymes include phenol oxidases, esterases, and hydrolases. Bacterial enzymes are generally sourced from Bacillus. Most of these products are used in food, pharmaceutical, and detergent industries. Fungi-based enzymes are a prominent type owing to their increasing utilization in various end-use industries. They have multiple uses as they play a significant role in the preparation and production of several products such as soy sauce, beer, baked goods, processed fruits, and dairy items.

Regional Insights of Enzymes Market

North America is a prominent market due to well-established end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, laundry detergent, and personal care and cosmetics. High scope for research and development activities in major countries is driving regional growth. The U.S. government has adopted several initiatives to promote the production of biofuels, including biodiesel, cellulosic biofuels, and advanced biofuels.

The government established the Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS1 and RFS 2) program in 2005, which focuses on reducing greenhouse emissions and promoting the use of alternative fuel. These government initiatives, coupled with growing production of biofuels in the U.S., are expected to propel the regional market over the forecast period.

The European Commissions inclination toward reducing greenhouse emissions and promoting the production of biofuels is expected to have a positive impact on the regional market over the forecast period. Enzymes are extensively used in meat processing to improve the tenderness of the meat. Europe is a prominent consumer of meat products and is anticipated to influence product demand positively. It is also a leading producer of meat and meat products and according to The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the region emerged as a prominent meat producer in 2018, after North America and China. The Russian Federation is particularly expected to witness a significant increase in meat production owing to improving economic conditions in the country.

Market Share Insights of Enzymes Market

The market is highly influenced by the dominant supply from Novozymes, DuPont Danisco, and DSM. Key players, including Novozymes, DuPont, and DSM, together represent over 75% of the market. The industrial enzymes segment is categorized by investment intensive and long enzymes development cycles by leading manufacturers.

The market has observed a rise in demand for superior quality specialty enzymes. As a result, raw material suppliers and manufacturers have significant opportunities to provide uniform and high-quality products through a reviewed supply chain.

Manufacturing process plays a vital role in determining the quality and quantity of enzymes. Collaborators involved in fair trade practices and production are expected to remain key factors influencing industry growth. North America and Asia Pacific are major potential markets. However, regional jurisdiction and regulatory scenario are likely to be regional challenges players will have to overcome.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Enzymes Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global enzymes market report based on application, product, source, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Industrial Enzymes

Food & Beverages

Detergents

Animal Feed

Biofuels

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Nutraceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Wastewater

Others

Specialty Enzymes

Pharmaceutical

Research & Biotechnology

Diagnostics

Biocatalyst

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & nucleases

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

