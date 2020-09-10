Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. & Canada Privacy Film market.

The U.S. and Canada privacy film market size was estimated at USD 178.93 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Growing construction industry is significantly driving the growth. Privacy films is widely used in commercial and residential application including comprises offices, educational centers, hotels, shopping centers, and amusement centers among others. Increasing development of urban and suburban regions coupled with multiple renovation projects across U.S. and Canada is driving the product demand. Rising application of privacy film in residential sector depends on the color, opacity, and tint preference, thereby making the product a cost-effective and an integral part of smart housing across these countries.

Apart from the rapidly growing commercial projects across U.S. and Canada, the residential infrastructure development activities have also been on the rise at a fast pace. The U.S. government has provided concrete plans to revamp the countrys infrastructure by 2022, which is expected to positively influence the demand for privacy film in the foreseeable future. Moreover, there has been several projects pipelined across commercial, housing, educational, and healthcare infrastructural development in the countries, boosted by high private and public sector investments.

The growth of residential construction in the country can be attributed to rise in permits coupled with government focus on affordable housing projects. As cited by the American Society of Civil Engineers, U.S. would require around USD 3.6 trillion to refurnish the overall aging infrastructure of the country.

Application Insights of U.S. & Canada Privacy Film Market

Residential and commercial construction are the major application segments. Residential construction accounted for the largest market share and is projected to continue holding the dominant share over the forecast period. Rapid development of urban and suburban regions coupled with multiple renovation projects across U.S. and Canada is driving the demand for privacy films in this segment.

Privacy film used for residential applications is formulated in a way to minimize the incoming sunlight and to have an opaque or frost patterned look, suitable for bathrooms, doors, windows, and private spaces in homes. Residential application has a bright outlook in both the countries and is supported by strong demand, heavy investments, and increasing urban and suburban housing intensification.

However, post-H1B visa restriction, there has been a significant decline in the U.S. residential construction sector owing to weak labor market, resulting in the underproduction of homes. Builders are facing the problem of rising material cost due to the congregation of real estate industrial dynamics with slow economic growth since 2018.

Country Insights

U.S. was the dominant segment occupying over 85.0% of the revenue share in 2018. Both U.S. and Canada are observed to have several privacy film manufacturers attempting to establish and expand the dominance of their brands. Companies, such as the 3M Company and Eastman Chemical Company have wider distribution channels spread across North America and are also integrated across the value chain. Moreover, the construction industry in U.S. and Canada has a futuristic growth outlook supported by increasing investments in construction industry.

Residential building construction sector is one of the fastest-growing business sectors across U.S. and is also expected to continue dominating the U.S. and Canada privacy film market in the country. Dallas, Houston, New York, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Austin are the major cities leading the U.S. residential construction market.

U.S. and Canada Privacy Films Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of several players including The 3M Company; American Standard Window Film; Madico, Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; Avery Dennison Corporation; Decorative Films, LLC; and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation among others. The key players increasingly adopt strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, partnerships and agreements, and joint ventures, among others to cater to the rising product demand.

For instance, in May 2019, the 3M Company announced the acquisition of Acelity, Inc. along with its KCI subsidiaries for USD 6.7 billion. The transaction is expected to strengthen its portfolio in wound care and specialty surgical sectors.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. & Canada Privacy Film Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. and Canada privacy film market report on the basis of application and country:

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

