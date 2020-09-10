The hard drive attached to a network for data sharing and file storage is termed as network-attached storage (NAS). An assigned network address is used to get access to the network-attached storage. The prime fueling factors which help in the growth of the network-attached storage market include the rising reliability of digital data stored in the cloud location by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The increase in data storage and data transfer through network-attached storage is encouraging the developers to develop a more reliable and advanced system, which may result in market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: DELL EMC, NETAPP, INC., HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY, HITACHI DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION., WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION, SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (PLC), NETGEAR, INC., SYNOLOGY, INC., BUFFALO AMERICAS, INC., QNAP SYSTEMS, INC.

What is the Dynamics of Network-Attached Storage Market?

The growth in dependence on data stored on cloud locations by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is the significant factor that drives the network-attached storage market growth. The expansion of social media contents and high-speed data transfer technologies, which include 4G & 5G, is the reason for the network-attached storage market growth. NAS behaves as a server for sharing files. However, worries associated with data security may affect the growth of the network-attached storage market. To maintain competitiveness in growing operational outcomes, operational efficiency, and financial profitability, enterprises are devoting a lot in advancing their IT capabilities.

What is the SCOPE of Network-Attached Storage Market?

The “Global Network-Attached Storage Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Network-attached storage market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Network-attached storage market with detailed market segmentation by storage solution, deployment type, organization size, end-user industry. The global Network-attached storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Network-attached storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Network-attached storage market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Network-attached storage market is segmented on the basis of storage solution, deployment type, organization size, end-user industry. On the basis of storage solution, the market is segmented as scale-up NAS, scale-out NAS. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on premise, remote, hybrid. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is segmented as financial services, consumer goods and retail, telecommunications and ITeS, healthcare, energy, government, education and research, media and entertainment, manufacturing, business and consulting, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Network-Attached Storage Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Network-attached storage market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Network-attached storage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

