The multivendor ATM software provides end-users with one software interface across multiple platforms. It enables financial institutions such as banks to customize the ATM model suitable for a particular location while choosing hardware from any supplier. The many benefits associated with the multivendor ATM software are attracting financial and non-financial institutions towards switching to these solutions. The introduction of new technologies would create significant growth prospects for software providers in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Auriga SpA, Chetu Inc., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, GRGBanking, Korala Associates Limited (KAL), Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc. (NHA), NCR Corporation, Printec Group, SBS Software Ges.mbH, Vortex Engineering Pvt Ltd, Incorporated.

What is the Dynamics of Multivendor ATM Software Market?

The multivendor ATM software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as ongoing modernization of ATMs coupled with the growing demand for the latest software and hardware solutions. Also, the need for self-service ATM software is likely to fuel market growth. However, limitations associated with ATM management may hinder the growth of the multivendor ATM software market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, new technologies such as QR codes and contactless payment are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the multivendor ATM software market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Multivendor ATM Software Market?

The “Global Multivendor ATM Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of multivendor ATM software market with detailed market segmentation by component, function, end user, and geography. The global multivendor ATM software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading multivendor ATM software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global multivendor ATM software market is segmented on the basis of component, function, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the function, the market is segmented as dispense, deposit, bill payment, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as banks & financial institutions and non-financial institutions (independent ATM deployers).

What is the Regional Framework of Multivendor ATM Software Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global multivendor ATM software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The multivendor ATM software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

