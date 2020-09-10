Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Healthcare Finance Solutions market.

The global healthcare finance solutions market size was valued at USD 99.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. The continuous need to improve processes and performance and requirement of hi-tech equipment and technology are some of the factors that are driving this markets growth. The surge in chronic diseases, growing aging world population, and advances in early diagnosis are driving global healthcare expenditures.

The U.S. healthcare sector requires a large amount of investments to enable current digital shift. To support the healthcare sector, some of the big financial solution providers are offerings great deals in the market. For example, Siemens Financial Services (SFS) is helping healthcare providers to achieve their clinical and operational goals by adopting digitalization.

It is difficult for healthcare systems to succeed financially and provide high-quality care due to government budget constraints, scarce resources, and limited-to-nonexistent access to the capital market. In addition, continuously decreasing cost of treatment owing to technological advancement is anticipated to drive the markets growth over forecast period.

Equipment Insights

Based on equipment, the market is segmented into diagnostic/imaging equipment, specialty beds, surgical instruments, decontamination equipment, and IT equipment. The decontamination equipment dominated the market with 34.4% of market share in 2018 as they are costly and need huge capital investment. Additionally, the increasing demand for most appropriate care and the desired outcomes are likely to boost the demand for the advanced equipment which is anticipated to support the market growth.

The segment of specialty beds is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. This is due to the increase in demand for advanced beds in the healthcare facilities. Moreover, favorable government initiatives pertaining to the development of healthcare infrastructure is expected to fuel this industrys growth over the forecast period.

Healthcare Facility Insights

Based on healthcare facility, the market is divided into hospitals & health systems, outpatient imaging centers, outpatient surgery centers, physician practices & outpatient clinics, diagnostic laboratories, urgent care clinics, skilled nursing facilities, pharmacies, other healthcare providers.

The hospital & health systems segment was the largest segment in 2018 accounting for 23.6% of the market share owing to the increasing number of hospitals & health systems along with their increasing demand. Among frequently changing laws, expansion of healthcare access and increasing patient demands, hospitals need financial support. Simultaneously, healthcare facilities are expected to offer the most appropriate care and the most desired outcomes to the patients. Hence, the hospital & health system facility is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Services Insights

Based on services, the global market is segmented into equipment and technology finance, working capital finance, project finance solutions, and corporate lending. Equipment and technology finance contributed for the largest market share accounting for 43.5% of the share in 2018. This is due to the huge capital required for the setup along with the costly healthcare equipment which require financial support.

In the future, digital technology might evolve patients experience by providing real-time access to medical service and related assistance. This update will require installation of equipment that can handle and manage such tasks seamlessly. As the technology advances and demand for advanced healthcare increases cost of the devices, it will be a critical factor for healthcare providers. Cost of such devices will have significant impact on the healthcare finance solutions market growth.

Regional Insights of Healthcare Finance Solutions Market

Geographically, healthcare finance solution market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2018 with a market share of 38.2%. This is due to high demand for advanced healthcare systems and electronic data management initiatives. North America is also expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to presence of large number of key players. For instance, Siemens Financial Services, Inc and Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increase in the healthcare expenditure and large patient base are some of the other factors anticipated to propel the growth of healthcare finance solution market in the region. The investment by international healthcare finance solution providers such as Asian Development Bank is anticipated to drive the markets growth over forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Healthcare Finance Solutions Market

Some of the players operating in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Commerce Bankshares, Inc., Siemens Financial Services, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Stryker, Gemino Healthcare Finance, Oxford Finance LLC, TCF Capital Solutions, and CIT Group, Inc.

These players are focusing on adopting various growth strategies, such as partnership and expansion of product portfolio to retain their market position. For instance, Siemens expanded its financial solutions in the Asia- Australia region to offer financial support to the local healthcare providers. Siemens Bank GmbH received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to operate as a merchant bank in the country.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global healthcare finance solutions market report on the basis of equipment, healthcare facility, services, and region:

