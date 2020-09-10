In this report, the Global Fiber Cement market was valued at USD 13.6 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.”Fiber Cement Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Fiber Cement Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.Increasing investment for construction and other infrastructure activities, growing urbanization and industrialization and benefits of fiber cement over other alternatives are the major factors propelling the growth of fiber cement industry. Moreover, stringent government regulations against the use of asbestos are also generating new opportunities for the fiber cement market.

Fiber cement is a composite material used for building and construction purposes, utilized mainly in roofing and facade products. The fiber cement initially constituted of 90% cement and 10% asbestos fibers mixed with water. Government’s ban on asbestos, led to the use of cellulose fiber extracted from plantations, as its substitute.Fiber cement boards and planks are flexible, water resistant, fire proof, highly durable and resistant to insects and chemical corrosion.

They are useful in all kinds of buildings and throughout the whole house, including, walls, roofs, false wall, etc. Applications of fiber cement building materials includes their use as substrates, for internal/external cladding and use in wet areas where water resistance is required, as well as areas where weather and fire resistance is essential.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on material segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Portland cement

• Sand

• Cellulosic material (fiber)

• Others (paints, polymeric additives)

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Molding & Trim

• Siding

• Roofing & Ceilings

• Others (backer boards, countertops, interior wall cladding)

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of fiber cement market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in fiber cement market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including Etex Group NV, James Hardie Industries PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Toray Industries Inc., CSR Limited, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, Nichiha Fiber Cement, Plycem USA, Inc. and Cembrit Holding A/S.

