Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Size Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market

The U.S. personal care contract manufacturing market size was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for skincare and haircare products in the country is anticipated to drive the market. In addition, augmenting demand for organic products owing to the awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemical skincare products is likely to complement the growth.

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of localization of contract manufacturing such as a reduction in the lead time, which is the most crucial factor for fast-moving personal care products, is expected to positively impact the market growth. In addition, reduced logistics cost associated with contract manufacturing is anticipated to augment the demand for services in the country.

Product launches by the major manufacturing companies in U.S. such as Estee Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble is expected to augment the demand for personal care contract manufacturing and packaging over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2017, Procter & Gamble launched nine new variants of Herbal Essences bio: renew, which is expected to result in market development for itself, thus increasing the share of the company and boosting contract manufacturing of the products.

The microencapsulation technology used for the manufacturing of hair care tablets is gaining popularity in the industry. Microencapsulation enables the addition of health-promoting additives in food products without altering their functionality. In addition, it helps in masking the flavor and offers protection against nutritional loss of food ingredients, which is likely to drive the demand over the forecast period.

The major market players such as Unilever and P&G have initiated in-house production of innovative products for the protection of their intellectual property and are outsourcing mass production to the contract manufacturers, which is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, macroeconomic factors such as the rising disposable income of consumers are expected to result in an increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products in U.S. over the forecast period.

The threat of substitutes in the U.S. personal care contract manufacturing market is low on account of the long-term agreements signed between contract manufacturers and formulators, which restrains the formulators to outsource its production to other market players. In addition, the technological compatibility developed by a contract manufacturer specifically to attain the quality standards restrain the formulators to switch to different suppliers, maintaining the consistency of quality.

Service Insights of U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market

The manufacturing service is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025, owing to the rising focus of key market players over branding and other promotional activities, while outsourcing their production. In addition, rising demand for controlling product cost price and lead-time, which is critical in the fast-moving consumer goods industry is expected to augment the segment growth.

Manufacturing of the make-up and color cosmetics is expected to witness growth on account of the increasing demand for the products in the country. In addition, the mens grooming products including hair color are witnessing growth owing to changing consumer buying behavior coupled with the increased availability of specific personal care products for men.

Packaging of personal care products adds to their aesthetic value, which is one the primary factors determining the purchasing decision of consumers. The packaging service segment accounted for around 8.6% of revenue share in 2018 on account of the innovation in packaging technology, particularly in the personal care aerosol products.

Rising demand for skincare products particularly from the millennials, to delay the signs of aging is expected to propel the growth. In addition, increasing R&D expenditure toward producing specialty formulations involving organic ingredients is expected to propel the growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market

The major market players include Fareva, Dalli, Colep, and HCP Packaging. There are several local players including Nutrix USA; A.I.G. Technologies, Inc.; and Sensible Organics manufacturing products for brands, such as Calvin Klein, Proctor & Gamble, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, and Oriflame, among others.

Growing investment by the U.S. government in the manufacturing sector in the emerging economies is expected to attract major market contributors, such as McBride and Formula Corp. These companies strive to acquire new markets and maintaining current contracts. These companies position their services in the new emerging market to acquire a long-term contract.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. personal care contract manufacturing market report on the basis of services:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Manufacturing

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make-up & Color Cosmetics

Fragrances & Deodorants

Others

Custom Formulation and R&D

Packaging

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Size Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580