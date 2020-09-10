The whey protein powder market was valued at US$ 10,252.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 17,522.4 million by 2027.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Whey Protein Powder Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Whey Protein Powder Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Over the last decade, the rising health-conscious customers across the globe has created lucrative opportunities for the whey protein powder manufacturers. Consumers are looking for ways in adopting a healthy and an active lifestyle, which has boosted the demand for health-oriented food products. Thus, protein supplement bears the same kind of traction in Europe, North America, and APAC. Healthy lifestyle is becoming a normal way of life due to concerns majorly over food sensitivity and obesity, as well arise in diseases. Consumers spending on various protein and associated supplements has boosted the market growth over the past few years. Moreover, rising disposable income and improving financial stability are also creating lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers. People are anticipated to spend on these products due to rise in obesity concerns and healthcare awareness, as well as the ability to spend on various items such as protein bars and other supplements.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Agropur Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients

Carbery Group

Glanbia PLC

Clover Fonterra Ingredients

Hilmar Cheese Company

Lactalis Ingredients

Leprino Foods Company

Milk Specialties

Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period owing to the overall growth of the economy, growing population, increasing awareness on nutritional food, changing demographics in terms of consumer life style, and booming food and beverage industry. India and China are the leading countries in APAC owing to the increasing population. Improved lifestyle and growing economy are some of the other key dynamics contributing to the growth of the whey protein market. Moreover, the quest for dairy-based protein foodstuff is increasing rapidly in APAC owing to the growing awareness of its nutritional profile. The demand for protein ingredients in regions has transformed significantly in terms of nutritional value and quality with increasing expenditure on nutritional food products due to rising income levels. Owing to the trend of sports and fitness, the demand for supplement products has also witnessed a northward trend in the region over the past few years. The demand for dairy protein supplements has also seen an upsurge in countries such as India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The food &beverages industry is one of the fastest-growing segments among the other application segments.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Whey Protein Powder Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Whey Protein Powder Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food processing industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions such as factories shutdown, supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Whey Protein Powder Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

