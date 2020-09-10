The Global Digital Isolator Market was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2017 to 2025.

A digital isolator is used to get a digital signal across a galvanic isolation boundary. Digital isolators only work with digital signals; they are frequently used to transfer digitized versions of analogue signals. The resulting signal chain will have better bandwidth, accuracy and linearity. Benefits of digital isolator include Ã¢â‚¬â€œ improved data rate, integration of multiple isolation channels, reduced costs, minimizes external components, and increased reliability.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Electrification of automobiles

1.2 Increasing safety standards in industrial automation

1.3 Growing usage of renewable energy sources

1.4 Increasing demand for noise-free electronics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing costs

2.2 Inability to pass the low-frequency signal without modulator

Market Segmentation:

The Global Digital Isolator Market is segmented on the data rate, channel, isolation type, application, vertical, and region.

1. Data Rate:

1.1 Less than 25 Mbps

1.2 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps

1.3 More than 75 Mbps

2. By Channel:

2.1 2 Channel

2.2 4 Channel

2.3 6 Channel

2.4 8 Channel

3. By Isolation Type:

3.1 Giant Magnetoresistive

3.2 Capacitive Coupling

3.3 Magnetic Coupling

4. By Application:

4.1 USB & Other Communication Ports

4.2 Gate Drivers

4.3 DC/DC Converters

4.4 ADCs

4.5 CAN Isolation

4.6 Others

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Industrial

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Telecommunication

5.5 Aerospace & Defense

5.6 Energy & Power

5.7 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Analog Devices

2. Silicon Labs

3. Texas Instruments

4. Infineon Technologies

5. Maxim Integrated

6. NXP Semiconductor

7. ROHM Semiconductor

8. NVE

9. National Instruments

10. Murata Manufacturing

11. Broadcom

12. Vicor

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Digital Isolator Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

