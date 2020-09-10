Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hyaluronidase market.

The global hyaluronidase market size was estimated at USD 648.11 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. Rising penetration across various application areas and the presence of several clinical studies to demonstrate the efficacy of the products are expected to fuel growth in market.

Hyaluronidase finds applications in cosmetic treatments, cancer therapy, and ophthalmic therapeutic solutions. Its emerging role in cancer metastasis and therapy owing to the use of enzyme based substrates for noninvasive tumor imaging is anticipated to drive the demand and consequent market growth with lucrative avenues.

Moreover, rising awareness regarding alteration of physical appearance has led to the increasing demand for cosmetics and aesthetics procedures. The demand for hyaluronidase across cosmetic dermatology is increasing primarily driven by a rise in the prevalence of skin disorders and easy access to advanced cosmetic treatments in various regions. Other factors responsible for the projected growth include increasing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies, and a rising number of people opting for aesthetic nonsurgical procedures.

Hyaluronidase therapy can correct fillers injected in excessive quantities and also aids in dissolving subcutaneous nodules. This has increased the interest of professionals operating in the cosmetic industry to gain knowledge regarding usage, application methods, and adverse effects of this enzyme.

The abovementioned factors have increased the adoption of enzyme in the management of hyaluronic acid fillers. However, rare symptoms of hyaluronidase injection administered subcutaneously include rapid heartbeats, skin rashes, unusual weakness, and dizziness among others, whereas symptoms of overdose include blurred vision, sweating, and confusion among others.

Thus, the practitioner/beautician must be well versed with the appropriate dosage of hyaluronidase along with their possible complications & required remedies. Rising advancements targeted towards reducing the side-effects related to hyaluronidase administration are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key players operating in this hyaluronidase market.

Application Insights of Hyaluronidase Market

Hyaluronidase enzyme depolymerizes hyaluronic acid and enables enhanced permeability of connective tissues. Such properties have led to numerous applications in recent years. The use of hyaluronidase has increased, especially in medicine, to augment absorption and dispersion of other injected drugs. Thus, hyaluronidase is finding positive feedback and increased use in chemotherapy & osteoarthritis is contributing to market revenue.

The increasing significance of hyaluronidase use in dermatology has resulted in the highest revenue generation. Establishing a standard protocol is expected to improve the momentum of market growth in the near future. Injections have been employed in chemotherapy indications. They are generally targeted towards the treatment of extravasation that may eventually lead to tissue necrosis.

Several research and case studies have suggested its use to resolve extravasation. Utility as an adjunct in chemotherapy is associated with increased tumor response to chemotherapeutic drugs, as observed in clinical trials and experimental animal models subjected to this enzyme.

Type Insights of Hyaluronidase Market

To ensure that appropriate selection of products, clinicians must know the distinct properties of sources. Practitioners need to analyze the products from the suitable source to make informed decisions while recommending therapy to patients. The most commonly used animal sources include bovine and porcine products, whereas, synthetic ones are derived from human recombinant sources.

Animal-derived products captured the largest market share in 2018. It is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, as most approved and commercialized brands, at present, are derived from animal sources. However, limitations associated with animal-derived products have prompted the development and use of synthetic products. Several studies have shown the high efficacy of recombinant human hyaluronidase in enhancing the quality and safety of local anesthetic blocks.

Moreover, recombinant product is also proven to be highly consistent and pure, which has increased its preference among professionals. The preference is further supplemented by useful insights rendered in comparative analyses between animal-derived and synthetic ally derived products.

Regional Insights of Hyaluronidase Market

A rise in the number of experimental procedures that provide an in-vitro evaluation of the biological availability of hyaluronidase is expected to increase the penetration of products in different regions across the globe. North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2018, attributed by the presence of major players manufacturing these products, high adoption of advanced treatment options, and a substantial number of dermatology clinics prescribing such treatments.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years as a consequence of medical tourism for dermatology treatments and chemotherapy applications in various countries. This has encouraged several international companies to invest in Asia Pacific.

The presence of a substantial number of suppliers coupled with the advent of technology in South Korea is attributive to drive the Asian market at a lucrative pace. South Korea is second only to China in terms of revenue generation in the Asian market. In July 2018, Alteogen developed the worlds second recombinant human hyaluronidase protein and patented the protein engineering technology.

Over the years, the market has witnessed a substantial number of product approvals. For instance, in February 2019, Genetech, Inc., a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG, received FDA approval for its product-Herceptin Hylecta-which is a subcutaneous injection designed for the treatment of patients suffering from breast cancer. 600 mg/10,000 units are the recommended dose for Herceptin Hylecta. This is a combination of 10,000 units hyaluronidase and 600 mg trastuzumab, wherein the former helps deliver latter beneath the skin.

Key players in the market include Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PrimaPharma, Inc., Halozyme, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, The Cooper Companies Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Shreya Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global hyaluronidase market report on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Animal-derived Hyaluronidase

Synthetic Hyaluronidase

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Dermatology

Chemotherapy

Ophthalmology

Plastic Surgery

Others

