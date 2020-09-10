Conventional brake pads, which are made from aramid fibers consist of a large amount of particulate matter, which harms the environment. Growing awareness about pollution levels among consumers and strict emission norms have driven OEMs to develop eco-friendly brake pads made from natural fibers such as hemp. The two wheeler brake pads are lightweight, low cost, and pollution-free. Moreover, they have the same performance features as that of sintered metal brake pads and other brake pads. Manufacturing of brake pads need a material that have high co-efficient of friction. Major development of the two-wheeler brake pads market is attributed to surge in the demand for effective braking at high speeds.

High fuel efficiency, increasing demand for two-wheelers, easy maneuverability, lower emissions, and price competitiveness are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the two-wheeler brake pads market as competitors of the two-wheeler market are launching new models according to the customer preferences, which in turn will boost the growth of the two-wheel brake pads market. Government regulation mandating ABS for two-wheelers and Technological advancements in the braking system are other factors that are expected to positively influence the growth of the two-wheeler brake pad market in the coming years.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Allied JB Friction Private Limited (Hitachi Automotive)

– Brakes India Ltd

– Brembo S.P.A.

– Continental AG

– FTE Automotive

– N K Minda Group

– Nissin Kogyo Co, Ltd.

– Rane Holdings Limited

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Sandhar Technologies Limited

The “Global Two Wheeler Brake Pads Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the two wheeler brake pads market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of two wheeler brake pads market with detailed market segmentation by type, friction product, electronically driven. The global two wheeler brake pads market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading two wheeler brake pads market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the two wheeler brake pads market.

The global two wheeler brake pads market is segmented on the basis of type, friction product, electronically driven. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as disc, drum. On the basis of friction product, the market is segmented as disc pad, rotor, brake shoe, brake lining. On the basis of electronically driven, the market is segmented as electrically driven, non-electric.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global two wheeler brake pads market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The two wheeler brake pads market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting two wheeler brake pads market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Two wheeler brake pads market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the two wheeler brake pads market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from two wheeler brake pads market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for two wheeler brake pads market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the two wheeler brake pads market.

The report also includes the profiles of key two wheeler brake pads market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

