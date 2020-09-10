Due to the quick spread of airborne diseases and increasing air pollution, the global air filtration media market is flourishing throughout the globe. The air filtration media market consists of air filters which are multi-layered to filter the impure air. Growing consumer awareness about health and safety and the increase in environmental concerns affecting the quick spread of airborne diseases are expected to benefit the overall air filtration media market growth. The air filtration media are required in several areas such as heating and air conditioning systems, ventilation, gas turbine and air filtration, cleanroom filtration, industrial air filtration, gas turbine air filtration, and locomotive air filtration for cabin and engine air intake.

The increase in awareness and sensitivity toward air pollution, rise in demand for air filters in the healthcare industry, and filth of air quality to increase focus on curbing air pollution are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the air filtration media market. However, the decline in the number of new coal power plants and high capital and operating cost are the major factors hampering the air filtration media market growth. Moreover, a high focus on nanotechnology for air filtration is anticipated to create new opportunities for the air filtration media market.

The “Global Air Filtration Media Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the air filtration media market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of air filtration media market with detailed market segmentation by end-user, application, media, rating. The global air filtration media market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading air filtration media market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the air filtration media market.

The global air filtration media market is segmented on the basis of end-user, application, media, rating. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as industrial, commercial, residential. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as HVAC, air purifier, face mask, APC, industrial manufacturing, transportation, others. On the basis of media, the market is segmented as spunbond, needlefelt, wet laid, melt blown, others. On the basis of rating, the market is segmented as MERV, HEPA, ULPA, Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air filtration media market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The air filtration media market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting air filtration media market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Air filtration media market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the air filtration media market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from air filtration media market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for air filtration media market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the air filtration media market.

The report also includes the profiles of key air filtration media market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– 3M

– Ahlstrom-Munksj?

– Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited

– AIR FILTERS INC.

– Cabot Corporation

– Clean & Science

– Elta Group

– Hollingsworth & Vose

– HVDS

– Lydall, Inc.

