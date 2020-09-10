Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pet Food Packaging market.

The global pet food packaging market size was estimated at USD 11.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The increasing consumer preference of convenience over cost has encouraged manufacturers of pet food packaging products to innovate their product offering over the years. In this regard, the industry has been witnessing a steady demand for convenience and single-serve packaging in both pet treats and food.

More premium specialty pet food brands continue to enter the mass market. This development has been reducing the divide between mass and specialty market, as prominent players in the premium specialty food space such as Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd. have been entering the mass market recently. From a packaging standpoint, such developments paired with the increasing demand for premium products translate into an increased demand for convenient packaging products.

Metal emerged as the largest material segment in 2018 with a market share of nearly 59%. This segment is expected to retain its pole position throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing consumption of metal cans across the globe, most notably in North America. These cans are preferred by brands principally for their strength and impact resistance.

Metal cans, however, are expected to be increasingly substituted by their plastic-based flexible packaging counterparts amidst rising concerns regarding the production and consumption of plastic-based products. From a packaging and manufacturing standpoint, plastic-based products such as stand-up pouches and bags help achieve economies of scale while enhancing the look of the overall package.

Increasing application in the fortified and functional products space has emerged as a key trend in the pet food packaging industry. In this regard, this industry has been expanding rapidly following a number of flavor innovations in food offerings across the globe. Packaging products help manufacturers convey health-related messages to shoppers/ buyers in a bid to push sales.

Recent years have witnessed a significant demand for packaging products through online platforms. Noticing this trend, prominent players in the industry have been stepping up their efforts to target consumers, most notably millennials through e-commerce websites. In the near term, the online platform is likely to emerge as the most preferred channel of distribution by key players in the market.

Material Insights of Pet Food Packaging Market

By material, the industry is further segmented into paper & paperboard, plastics, and metals, among others. Plastics segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The demand for plastics is principally driven by the increasing consumption of stand up pouches and bags. In essence, the rising popularity of flexible packaging in the industry is the key factor propelling the growth of the plastics segment.

Paper & paperboard is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Concerns regarding the use of plastics as packaging materials, notably in emerging economies are pushing the sales of paper & paperboard-based packaging products across the globe. Thus, sustainability has emerged as the operative word in the industry and is anticipated to sustain its prominence in the years to come.

Metals are extensively employed to manufacture cans. They are also used in combination with other materials such as plastics and paper & paperboard. In this regard, metals find application in the form of caps and closures. Metals are preferred for their structural strength and their ability to extend the shelf life of products on retail shelves.

Concerns regarding low recycling rate of metal cans has been restricting the growth of the metals segment over the years. Despite the fact that most cans are made using aluminum, which can be recycled infinitely, various studies conducted around the world suggest that globally less than 20% of cans (aluminum) are recycled every year. Various prominent pet food manufacturers including U.S.-based Nestle Purina have taken initiatives to educate pet owners about the importance of can recycling.

Product Insights of Pet Food Packaging Market

In terms of product, the industry is classified into cans, bags & pouches, folding cartons, and plastic bottles & jars, among others. Cans dominated the market in 2018 with a revenue of over USD 6 billion. The demand for cans is most notable in North America. .Recent innovations in canning has contributed significantly to the growth of the segment. In addition, recent years have witnessed manufacturers to have introduced unique and seasonal flavors in cans to push sales. For instance, Merrick Pet Care, a U.S.-based manufacturer has been offering seasonal recipes namely, New Years Eve Paw-ty, and Howl OWeen Stew in cans over the years.

Bags & pouches segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Reclosable stand-up pouches, specifically, has been gaining popularity around the world and are likely to increasingly supplant their metal counterparts shortly. Other major substitutes for metal cans are cups and tubs. The rising sales of these substitute products can be attributed to the increasing demand for light weight packaging materials in the industry.

Folding cartons are preferred by pet food manufacturers for their high sustainability score. These products also aid the function of printing. Folding cartons allow for vibrant designs and are effective in appealing to shoppers in retail outlets around the world. When it comes to packaging designs, folding cartons with transparent windows are gaining popularity within the industry.

Other types of pet food packaging products include tubs, cups, caps, and closures. The others segment is expected to ascend at a moderate rate over the projected period as most of the products mentioned above are used in combination with other packaging materials such as cans, paper & paperboard, and plastics.

Animal

Type Insights of Pet Food Packaging Market

In terms of animal type, the industry is segmented into dog, cat, and fish, among others. Dog segment emerged as the largest market by animal type in 2018, followed by cat segment. The application scope for packaging including a wide range of dog food products including treats, snacks, bones, cookies and flavors including bacon, liver, and beef jerky is likely to favor the growth of the segment in the near future.

Cat segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the near future. Increasing consumption of gourmet products is the key factor driving growth of this segment. In this regard, the concept of premiumization has contributed favorably to sales in this segment around the world. I

Various initiatives in the cat food space have increased the demand for convenient packaging globally. For instance, in July 2019, Nestle S.A., a Switzerland-based F&B corporation announced its intent to penetrate the Indian market by introducing its cat food brand Friskies in the country. Such developments hint the increased demand for packaging products.

The others segment includes animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, and reptiles, among other animals. This segment is likely to witness a moderate growth in the foreseeable future as the adoption of the animals mentioned above is low as owners around the world predominantly prefer cats and dogs as their pets. The low adoption of these animals is expected to result in a drop in demand for their packaging products over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Pet Food Packaging Market

In terms of application, the industry is further classified into dry, wet, and frozen food, and pet treats. The dry segment emerged as the largest application in 2018 with a market share of over 51%, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This growth of this segment is also strengthened by the presence of numerous makers of international repute. Most prominent among these players are and not limited to Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., heristo aktiengesellschaft, and Procter & Gamble.

The dry segment is however likely to lose share to wet and frozen segments in the near term. While dry food sales have been showing signs of stagnated growth in countries such as the U.S., wet and frozen items continue to witness high sales across the globe, most notably in the cat segment.

Stand up pouches are the preferred packaging products when it comes to treats. The superior barrier properties of stand up pouches to protect treats against UV light, moisture, and odors have been driving the demand for these pouches around the world. These pouches find extensive application in the dog treats category while cans are the most popular packaging products in the cat food segment.

Regional Insights of Pet Food Packaging Market

North America accounted for the largest share in the global pet food packaging market in 2018. The tendency of U.S. consumers to humanize their pets has been driving premiumization both in food and packaging products in this region. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market, followed by Canada. While the sale of dog food packaging products have been significant over the years, the industry is anticipated to witness high demand for cat food packaging products in the near future owing to increasing consumption of these products in the wet cat food sector.

Europe emerged as the second largest market in 2018. This region is also a major importer of pet food and its packaging products. Germany, for instance, imports these products from countries including Poland, Netherlands, France, China, and Austria. Thus, Europe is a major contributor to the growth of the industry.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR over the projected period. The Asia Pacific pet food market is surging alongside trends of nuclear families. In this regard, the concept of humanization is likely to strengthen the growth of the regional market in the near term. Japan, India, and China are likely the largest markets in Asia Pacific

Market Share Insights of Pet Food Packaging Market

Crown, Amcor plc; BALL CORPORATION, Bemis Company, Inc.; ProAmpac; WestRock Company; Mondi; Sonoco Products Company; and Silgan Holdings Inc are some of the prominent players in the market. These companies operate through a well-established network of distributors across the globe.

Key players have deployed various strategies to stay abreast of the competition in the industry. Prominent among such strategies are mergers & acquisition, product differentiation, and capacity expansion. Furthermore, these companies have established long-term supply agreements with pet food makers to ensure a steady demand for their product offerings.

p2 Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a regional & country level and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global pet food packaging market report based on material, product, animal type, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Cans

Bags & Pouches

Folding Cartons

Plastic Bottles & Jars

Others

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Dog

Cat

Fish

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Dry Food

Wet Food

Pet Treats

Frozen Food

