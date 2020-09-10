The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Liposuction machines are used for surgical liposuction procedures. This procedure has shown that it helps eliminate fatty tissue that cannot be eliminated through diet and exercise. Liposuction is performed through small, inconspicuous incisions. First, diluted local anesthesia is infused to reduce bleeding and trauma. Then a thin hollow tube, or cannula, is inserted through the incisions to loosen excess fat using a controlled back and forth motion.

The liposuction devices market is driving due to the rise in obese population, launch of improved liposuction equipment. However, increase in demand for and popularity of technological advanced products offering new non-invasive technologies with less downtime, ease of use, and faster fat reduction results are likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in awareness about beauty and body appearance globally are the major factors driving the global liposuction devices market

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Allergan

2. Ambicare Clinics

3. Bruker Corporation

4. Genesis Biosystems

5. Invasix Ltd

6. Sciton Inc.

7. Solta Medical

8. Valeant Pharmaceuticals

9. Wells Johnson Co

10. Zeltiq aesthetics Inc.

Market Segmentation :

The liposuction devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as suction-assisted, ultrasound-assisted, power-assisted, laser-assisted, water-assisted, twin cannula-assisted, tumescent , aspirator and RF-assisted. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized as stand-alone and portable. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as ambulatory surgical centers and cosmetic surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the liposuction devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The liposuction devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting liposuction devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the liposuction devices market in these regions.

