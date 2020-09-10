The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Ketoprofen Patches Market globally. This report on ‘Ketoprofen Patches Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Ketoprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). Ketoprofen works by reducing hormones that cause inflammation and pain in the body. Ketoprofen is used to treat pain or inflammation caused by arthritis. The ketoprofen regular capsule is also used to treat mild to moderate pain, or menstrual pain.

The ketoprofen patches market is anticipated to grow due to rise in advancement of new technology and rising research and development in many industries. Moreover, increasing number of incidences and prevalence of the disease is boosting the market growth in the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. ALLERGAN

2. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

3. Endo International

4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

5. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

6. Mylan N.V.

7. Pfizer Inc,

8. Pharma Corp Inc.

9. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10. Zuventus Healthcare

The ketoprofen patches market is segmented on the basis of type and, application and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as substrate and penetration method. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies and independent pharmacies and drug stores.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Ketoprofen Patches Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Ketoprofen Patches Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Ketoprofen Patches Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Ketoprofen Patches Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

