Home infusion therapy market will witness to have a positive impact with the pandemic in 2020. Rising geriatric population across the globe is predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the estimated period. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to drive the market in the estimated period. Presence of complicated reimbursement policies is predicted to be the biggest restraint for the market in the estimated time frame. During this unpredicted situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the global market.

• Our report includes:

– Technological Impact

– Social Impact

– Investment Opportunity Analysis

– Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

– Infrastructure Analysis

– Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

According to a study conducted by Research Dive, the global home infusion therapy market is expected to register a revenue of $49.5 billion till 2027, growing at a rate of 11.7% CAGR during, 2020-2027. The global market is classified on the basis of product and application. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market

Download Exclusive Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/360

• Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst, rise in the geriatric population among the population across the region is predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the forecast period. Moreover, Presence of complicated reimbursement policies is predicted to be the biggest restraint for the market in the estimated time frame.

• Infusion Pumps Segment is predicted have the Highest Growth Rate

On the basis of product, the global home infusion therapy market is further classified into needleless connectors, intravenous sets, infusion pumps and IV cannulas. Infusion Pumps is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 11.8% by generating a revenue of $25.4 billion by 2027. Increasing adoption of infusion pump for treating geriatric population and rising demand for syringe is predicted to boost the segment market in the estimated period.

• Anti-Infective is predicted to Have Highest Market Share

On the basis of application, the global home infusion therapy market is further classified into anti-infective, hydration therapy, chemotherapy, enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition, specialty pharmaceuticals and others. Anti-Infective segment is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% by generating a revenue of $12.1 billion by 2027.Increasing adoption of anti-fungal and antibiotic drug reduces the exposer to patient with other hospital acquired infection is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/360

• Regional Breakdown of the Market

On the basis of region, the global home infusion therapy market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America region is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% by generating a revenue of $17.1 billion by 2027. Increasing adoption of new technology and rise development of alternate healthcare setting is predicted to boost the region market in the estimated timeframe.

• Top 11 Prominent Players in the Home Infusion Therapy Market are –

1. Cosmed

2. Terumo Corporation

3. Smiths Medical.

4. JMS Co., Ltd.

5. ICU Medical Inc.

6. Fresenius Kabi

7. Eli Lilly and Company

8. Becton

9. Dickinson and Company (BD)

10. Baxter International, Inc.

11. B Braun Melsungen AG

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com