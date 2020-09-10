The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Automated Compounding Systems market in Asia Pacific was valued US$ 335.78million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 526.92million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%from 2020 to 2027.The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019–2027. The market growth is prominently being driven owing tothe significant demand for higher bandwidth over long distance. The bandwidth requirements, particularly on large passenger aircraft, have increased substantially. An automated compounding system is a device that combines one or more drug solutions aseptically to a final container for patient administration. Earlier these processes were carried out manually. However, the accuracy and efficiency of the dispensing of compounded products has dramatically improved with the introduction of automated compounding systems. This also reduces the exposure of healthcare professionals to toxic agents.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific Automated Compounding Systems Market:

Weibond Technology,ARxIUM,Grifols, S.A,NewIcon,Baxter International Inc.

Asia Pacific Automated Compounding Systems Market Segmentation: By Types

Gravimetric Automated Compounding Systems and Volumetric Automated Compounding Systems

Asia Pacific Automated Compounding Systems Market Segmentation: By Applications

Hospitals, Chemotherapy Centers and Others

APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Growing adoption of automated compounding systems in the pharmacies and hospitals and increasing need to reduce medication errors.are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost and reluctance to adopt the automated compounding systemand COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in this is expected to cause the demand for Automated Compounding Systems in the market.

