Europe contract research organization (CRO) market is expected to reach US$ 22,157.62 Mn in 2025 from US$ 12,476.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is driven by factors such as a rise in the number of clinical trials. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the dearth of skilled professionals and regional competition in the CRO services market in the region.

Major vendors covered:

IQVIA,Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings,PAREXEL International Corporation,ICON plc,Syneos Health,PRA Health Sciences,Charles River,Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC,WuXi AppTec,Medpace

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are focusing on research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the highest medical and commercial potential. The companies invest majorly in the R&Ds to deliver high quality and innovative products to the market. R&D spending by the biopharmaceutical companies has also increased over the years according to a report published by European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) in 2018, the pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in Germany has increased from US$ 7,100.6 million (6,216 € million) in 2015 to US$ 7,113.2 million in 2015 (6,227€ million).

